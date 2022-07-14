DANVERS — More than 200 kids chowed down on treats, played lawn games and won prizes during the annual summer park carnival at Endicott Park in Danvers Wednesday morning.
The kids were a part of summer programs that Danvers Recreation runs at each of the town’s 10 parks. Every Wednesday, the programs get together to go on field trips or attend special events like the park carnival.
“It’s a chance for them to socialize with their friends and enjoy the summer,” said Dave Mountain, Danvers’ recreation director. “It lets kids be kids.”
Most of the games and food cost between 50 cents to $1 or $2. All of the money raised will be put toward the annual playground parade held at the end of the summer, with anything left over being donated to local food pantries.
Kids tried to toss frisbees into the mouth of a large purple monster to win gift cards donated by local businesses. Others threw balls to knock down three stacks of plastic cups, a stand that wasn’t far from the coveted slip and slide.
“I’m the top donor here,” said 11-year-old Bradley Wilson, who was drenched in soapy water. “I spent like $5 or $10 on this already. None of the other stands compete with this.”
Nolan Atherton, 9, won big at a kiddie pool filled with rubber ducks. Players got a piece of candy for each time they picked up a duck with a dot on its bottom, and Nolan walked away with two packets of Skittles after his turn.
“It’s kind of hard because they only have two dots, and there’s like 57 ducks. But it’s really fun,” he said.
His 6-year-old sister Payson and mother Maria Atherton were also at the carnival. Maria said she was a part of the same program when she was growing up in Danvers, and could remember playing games at events like this.
“I have memories of the parade and being on the float, so I want them to be able to experience it too,” she said.
The booths were run by the park program’s counselors. Kathryn Kelter, 16, who is usually a counselor at Tapley Park, was working the duck game during the event.
“It’s a crazy day with lots of kids running around, but it’s fun and they’re all entertaining,” Kelter said.
Treats ranged from hot dogs and pizza to freeze pops and slush. Maddie Gilman, 11, and her friends relaxed with slices of pizza after trying out the bouncy house, which was their favorite part of the carnival.
“It’s fun to get active and not sit in the house all summer,” Maddie said. “We just do fun stuff here.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com{/em} {em}and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.