BEVERLY — The 2022 Endicott College Expressive Therapies Symposium begins Friday, Oct. 14, with a pre-symposium art gallery reception on Thursday at 4 p.m. It is meant to bring a day of compassion, creative expression, care, and contemplation in a time of uncertainty in the world.
The multi-dimensional event includes interactive workshops, movement, meditation, yoga, and more. Organized by Professor of Expressive Therapies at Endicott College, Dr. Krystal Demaine, the symposium brings together students and professionals in the arts, healing, education, and related fields to participate in workshops, gallery talk, performances, and social engagement. This second of the college’s biennial event focuses on the theme of contemplative practices. A theme was chosen by Demaine to ground the day — an action word that felt universally relatable coming up on three years of pandemic living in all its forced isolation and reflection.
“The day is about how we can invite, promote, and build conversations and be more inclusive, not only within our community but through all arts-based modes of expression,” says Demaine.
Expressive therapies are about using the creative arts as a multimodal form of therapy and incorporating music, the visual arts, movement, drama, writing, and other mediums into wellness and healing.
The pre-conference event will take place with a gallery opening reception Thursday, Oct. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., in the Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts, featuring the exhibition “What's Going On?” the work of artist, teacher, expressive therapist, and author of "Art and Yoga," Joan Hanley.
The symposium day events begin with a keynote workshop by Stan Strickland, “Expressive Arts in a Time of Uncertainty.” Strickland, a singer, saxophonist, flautist, and actor, is the co-executive director of Express Yourself, a nonprofit based in Beverly that brings creative arts programs to youth in 50 Massachusetts towns, including those in residential and outpatient treatment facilities.
For more details on registration and other workshops, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-expressive-therapies-symposium-contemplative-practices-tickets-365690900327?aff=erelexpmlt.
Questions? Contact Krystal Demaine at kdemaine@endicott.edu.