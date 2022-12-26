DANVERS — School officials are reviewing declining enrollment at Danvers High School and, once again, the cost it takes to send students to Essex Tech.
Enrollment has dipped from 1,000 students to about 700 in recent years, Danvers High Principal Adam Federico told the School Committee at a Dec. 12 meeting.
Last year, surveys from the district were sent to the families of 73 Danvers eighth-graders who decided not to attend Danvers High, with 34 of those families responding, Federico said. The surveys asked what factors played into their decisions to leave and where their child ended up.
Federico said 25 of those students, or 73% of respondents, chose vocational/technical high schools (like Essex Tech) instead of Danvers High.
The discussion comes after Town Meeting voted last spring to table a home rule petition that would cap the number of Danvers freshmen at Essex Tech to 40 students each year.
The district has also seen roughly 50% of its eighth-graders apply to the regional vocational school each year, a rate that has stayed relatively steady over time, said Mike Landers, a Danvers Finance Committee member who also represents Danvers on Essex Tech’s School Committee.
Landers expects to see between 60 and 70 students from Danvers starting in Essex Tech’s freshman class next year, he said.
“(It’s) a slight increase from what we’ve had the last couple of years, but we’ve seen sort of incremental increases anyway so that should not come as a surprise,” Landers said.
Danvers students make up about 18% to 19% of incoming freshmen at Essex Tech each year, despite the town having 10% of the total number of eighth-graders who live in the communities eligible to attend the Tech, Landers said.
Last spring, town officials said the assessment paid to Essex Tech for Danvers students to attend is becoming increasingly onerous.
They claimed that sending a Danvers student to Essex Tech costs the town roughly $7,500 more per student than it would pay to educate them in Danvers Public Schools, while Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio said that Danvers’ stated cost to educate a student in its district is actually higher than it would be to send them to Essex Tech.
Landers told the town’s School Committee that he’s had discussions with fellow board members and administration at Essex Tech about the issue since he was appointed to the regional school committee in September.
“It would not be fair to say that we see eye to eye on many of the issues that we deal with (Danvers’ assessment), but I think that we have agreed that there’s a need to try to reach areas of consensus,” Landers said. “One of the areas I think that we do have consensus on and that there is a real effort up there to do is to try to minimize the cost per student that will be assessed upon the sending communities.”
The desire for vocational and technical careers is the main drive for students to choice out of Danvers, Federico said, pointing to the district’s survey results.
But that wasn’t all. Another 23.5% opted for religious high schools and one respondent enrolled in an independent private high school, Federico said.
Nine respondents also shared concerns they had about the climate of Danvers schools, he said.
“When this survey went out last year, we were coming off obviously a very difficult year,” Federico said. “We went through a lot of adversity as a town and as a school, and so we put a number of components in place to work on that area.”
This included an increased emphasis on discipline and behavior in the high school, along with refined reporting and investigative processes, Federico said. It also led to elevating student voices more and working harder to build community at the school, he added.
Five families said they left the district to be as competitive for admission into a private college or university as possible, Federico said.
He added that Danvers High is expanding its Advanced Placement classes, early college program and senior internship program, and that the school is targeting Danvers students even younger than eighth grade to help boost enrollment.
“I would really encourage parents who are looking at different options to do your homework, but please include us in that homework,” Federico said. “Give us the chance to give you all the information.”
