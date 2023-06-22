BOSTON — Nearly two years after the state government submitted a once-every-decade proposal to curb regional haze-forming air pollution to federal environmental regulators, those plan have yet to be finalized.
Massachusetts is one of several states, including New York and Texas, still waiting for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to approve plans for improved air quality at national parks and other sites by reducing pollutants that are contributing to climate change.
Environmental groups say Massachusetts and other states can’t wait any longer. They’ve filed a federal lawsuit claiming the EPA has failed to take timely action to approve those plans, arguing it has prolonged the states’ exposure to “harmful” haze pollution.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, include the Sierra Club, the Environmental Integrity Project and the National Parks Conservation Association.
“Utilities and corporations continue to dirty our beautiful parks with air pollution from poorly controlled facilities like coal-burning power plants,” Bill Corcoran, director of the Sierra Club’s ‘beyond coal’ campaign, said in a statement. “There are proven, industry-standard solutions being used today throughout the country to clean up these facilities, which also harm the health of people in downwind communities.”
The Clean Air Act requires states to reduce haze pollution impacting national parks and wilderness areas designated as “Class I Areas,” which receive special air quality and visibility protection.
Under the federal Regional Haze Plan, states are required to submit plans every 10 years to mitigate health risks from air pollution. Massachusetts filed its plans with the EPA in July 2021, but the agency hasn’t taken final action to approve or reject the proposal, according to the lawsuit.
“The recreational, aesthetic, and environmental interests of plaintiffs’ members have been and continue to be adversely affected by the acts and omissions of EPA alleged in this complaint,” the plaintiffs wrote. “EPA action on the Regional Haze Plans would remedy or lessen these harms.”
Massachusetts is seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of a broader plan to meet ambitious climate change goals.
A law signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021 requires Massachusetts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The ambitious plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar energy and hydropower, while taking aggressive steps to curb air and water pollution.
The state has been moving from fossil fuel burning power plants for years, though more because of economics than environmental policy.
The state’s last and largest coal-fired plant — Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset — went dark in 2018. It has since been converted, along with the Salem Harbor Power Station, from burning coal to natural gas.
Roughly half of New England’s energy production came from natural gas last year, while a third came from nuclear power, according to ISO New England. Hydropower, solar and other renewables accounted for roughly 19 percent of the energy sent to the grid in 2018.
While Massachusetts doesn’t have any of the Class 1 sites that require federal air quality and visibility protection, environmentalists point out that air pollution from instate industrial facilities is contributing to haze. They say it’s crucial for EPA to approve the state’s air pollution plan.
“Massachusetts’ industrial polluters must be held responsible for the dangerous greenhouse gas pollution disproportionately affecting fenceline communities living closest to facilities,” said Vick Mohanka, deputy director of the Sierra Club’s Massachusetts chapter.
