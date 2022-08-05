It's (another) hot one out there.
With temperatures hitting the 90s during a nearly statewide heat advisory Thursday and Friday, cooling centers opened in Salem, Peabody and Beverly to help locals beat the heat.
Splash pads at Forest River Park and Mary Jane Lee Park were also open in Salem Friday, as were cooling centers at The Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center and the Salem YMCA.
“People can come down and take advantage of the pool, or the lobbies that are nice and cool,” said Mary Sholds, membership director at the Salem Y. “We have plenty of seating and we're welcoming everybody that wants to come down.”
The pool was mostly occupied by teens Friday, Sholds said. With the forecast looking just as hot for this weekend, the Salem Y will remain a cooling center Saturday and Sunday and have its pool open to the public from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. both days.
Saturday could see a high of 90 degrees at Beverly Airport, while Sunday is expected to hit 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
“Heat and humidity will be the main weather story right into early next week,” the weather service forecasted on its website Friday morning. “It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”
The Beverly Public Library was open as a cooling center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and will be again on Saturday. The splash pad at Lynch Park will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. this weekend, and a cooling station will also be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beverly Police Station.
In Peabody, the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center was open as a cooling center Thursday and Friday. Mayor Ted Bettencourt urged residents to stay safe during the heat, especially the elderly, young children and those with chronic medical conditions.
“Please check in on the other neighbors who may be at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke as temperatures rise,” Bettencourt said in an automated phone call to residents. “If you become lightheaded or feel as if you’re about to faint, stop all activity and look for shade or a cool area to rest in. If symptoms persist, call 911.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.