BEVERLY – Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, at 9 a.m., Friday, to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County.
The countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex County arts and culture.
Officials from new North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall.
The program runs until 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org