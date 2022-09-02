The Essex Base Ball Club was founded in 2002 by the Danvers Historical Society.
The club’s name comes from an actual club playing “base ball” in Danvers in 1859.
The Essex Base Ball Club played its inaugural match on July 1, 2002 vs. the Melrose Pondfielders before 1,000 assembled around an open field in Endicott Park, Danvers.
Since then, the EBBC has traveled throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut playing and promoting vintage base ball. Several historical references to clubs calling themselves the Essex Base Ball Club have been found but the newest and most local is a club from Newburyport that played in 1867.
In 2013, the Essex Base Ball Association consisted of four clubs modeled after clubs that played in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 19th century.
The first of the teams are the Lowell Baseball Nine of Boston. Founded in 1861, they named themselves after star John A Lowell, who helped form the club.
The Lowells played their home matches on Boston Common and were among the best “Nines” in New England during the late 1860s.
The second club in the association is the Lynn Live Oaks that played in the International League in 1877 and 1878.
The team has several claims to fame — that Candy Cumming, the inventor of the curve ball, played and managed the club in 1877 and, in 1878, African American pitcher Bud Fowler played two games for the Live Oaks.
The third club in the league is the Newburyport Clamdiggers. The Clamdiggers played parts of the 1885 and 1886 season in the New England.
The fourth and newest club of the Essex Base Ball Association is the Portsmouth Rockinghams of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Rockinghams were a team that played in Portsmouth in 1866 and 1867.