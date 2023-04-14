IPSWICH — The Essex River Rounders band plays The Along The Way Coffee House in Ipswich on Saturday, April 22.
Anchored primarily in the folk music genre, from old timey to contemporary, the four piece acoustic band's playlist includes ballads, folk blues, bluegrass, songs from the sea and waterways, dance tunes, and originals.
The band presently includes Ernie Pigeon on guitar and vocals; Mike Maginn on Banjo, six- and 12-string guitars, and vocals; Susan Wood on fiddle and vocals; and Mary Dart on accordion and backup vocals. First coming together as a band in 2014, the April 22 event marks the fifth time the Rounders have played at ATW, their first marking the opening of the then new Along The Way, back in 2015.
Located at 12 Meetinghouse Green, the doors open for seating at 6:30, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door, and light refreshments are available. The ATW is handicap accessible. For more information, call 978-350-2487.