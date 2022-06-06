The almost 375 members of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School’s Class of 2022, their families, friends, teachers and mentors filled Essex Tech’s stadium in a celebration of the graduating seniors Friday.
Keynote speaker was U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who followed Superintendent Heidi T. Riccio and School Board Chairperson Mark B. Strout’s greeting. Salutatory address was delivered by Aiden Brown, the outstanding vocational technical student’s address was offered by Beck Herman and the valedictory address was given by Mya Doucette.
After the presentation of diplomas, the Essex Tech Chorus sang “Nothing More,” and ceremony was closed with the Class of 2022’s farewell address by Rhuana Arsenault.