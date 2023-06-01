From left, Christopher Morency, 18, of Danvers, stands with fellow Essex Tech students Nathan Hammerschmitt Le Gal, 17, of Lynn, Thomas Politano, 18, of Lynn, and Ali Alkinani, 19, of Beverly, outside of the school. Hammerschmitt Le Gal and Politano will become the first Essex Tech students to attend Ivy League colleges this fall, while Morency and Alkinani have found successful careers in the trades.