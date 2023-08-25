BOXFORD — A 16-year-old Boxford student at Essex Tech was killed in a car crash early Thursday.
Nolan Kearney was in the school’s construction program and played on the hockey team, Essex Tech said in a statement Friday.
He recently made the varsity golf team and was known for volunteering on mission trips, including one this summer with Faith Lutheran Church in Andover to complete home repairs for those in need in New Jersey, his family said in a separate statement.
He also worked as a lifeguard at Salem Country Club this summer, where he was a valued employee, his family said.
"Nolan was a wonderful son, protective brother, great friend and teammate, handsome, smart, talented, adventurous, funny, passionate, compassionate, brave, daring, sweet, physically driven athlete, competitive mountain biker, hockey player, downhill skier, golfer, and fisherman," his family said.
He will be sorely missed by the community, Essex Tech said.
“All of us at Essex Tech are devastated by this tragic loss, and we offer our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of this student and all who knew them," Superintendent Heidi Riccio said in the statement. "We encourage everyone touched by this tragic loss to reach out to a grief counselor or other professional if needed."
A Boxford police officer was traveling along Depot Road in Boxford around 1 a.m. Thursday when he saw debris in the roadway, Boxford Police Chief James Riter said.
The officer stopped his vehicle and found tracks in the dirt off to the side of the road. At 1:10 a.m., after searching the area, he found a vehicle with no lights on that was well into the woods and had a tree on top of it, Riter said.
The officer called in the Boxford Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction Team. Shortly after arrival, they pronounced Nolan dead at the scene, Riter said.
Nolan was the driver of the vehicle and the only occupant, Riter said.
A neighbor in the area told authorities that he heard a noise a little distance away from his home around midnight, leading police to believe that was the time of the crash, Riter said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor, Riter said.
“It's devastating for everyone involved and it seems like he was a very nice kid,” Riter said. “He was very liked in the community. I know from speaking to people that no one had a bad thing to say about him, so it's just a tragedy.”
His family said that the crash happened after Nolan spent a night out with friends.
Grief counselors will be available at the school this week for the Essex Tech community, the school said. Support will also be provided to students and staff through the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s STARS Team.
“The district encourages students and the school community to talk to counselors, faculty and parents, as this tragedy is sure to raise emotions, concerns and questions for all,” the school said in its statement.
Strangers to Nolan's family have created a fake "GoFundMe" page, and websites posing as news outlets have been sharing inaccurate information "trying to capitalize on and sensationalize Nolan’s death," his family said.
Anyone looking to donate to Nolan's family directly can send gifts to the Friends of Nolan Kearney, PO Box 17, Boxford, MA 01921.
Information about Nolan's memorial service will be released in the coming days.
