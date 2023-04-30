DANVERS — Essex Tech arboriculture students planted a tree at Glen Magna Farms Friday to celebrate Arbor Day and their ongoing partnership with the Danvers Historical Society.
Since November, 30 students of all grade levels have been working at the historical site and popular wedding venue to cut back overgrown plants and pruning wayward tree limbs.
They’ve helped spruce up towering trees lining a road that’s been in use since 1817 on the site, and are doing maintenance work that Glen Magna’s groundskeepers don’t have the time or resources to get to.
“It’s incredibly meaningful for the students because they get to apply their newfound skill sets in a professional setting,” said Matthew Roberts, an arboriculture teacher at Essex Tech. “It also happens to be a breathtakingly beautiful historic setting, which is really, really cool.”
Older students were — securely — hanging from trees and cutting down branches on the property ahead of the tree planting Friday morning. They then joined younger students in settling a young European hornbeam tree into its new home near the property’s historic Derby Summer House, which hosted tea parties for members of high society in the 1800s.
The tree was donated by Danvers residents Lynn and Jim Kelleher. It will be a beautiful addition to the grounds as it grows, said Danvers Historical Society President David McKenna.
“I’m always excited to see a tree planted in addition to all the work these great kids are doing,” McKenna said. “My father and sister graduated from the Aggie and my stepson graduated from the Tech, which of course combined into one school, and it’s a great partnership between the school and a private nonprofit organization.”
Students will return to Glen Magna’s grounds in the fall to help more with the property’s upkeep.
Sophomore Thais Dos Santos, 15, of Saugus, has pruned trees along the property’s Lovers Lane and cut back other vegetation as part of the work.
“I like being a part of this program because we’re mostly outside and we have a bunch of different things to do all the time,” Dos Santos said. “We get to learn new things with different machines and more about trees.”
Charlie Reed is a 15-year-old sophomore from Ipswich who hopes to someday open his own tree company. He was out working on the property with other students Friday.
“I’ve always liked working outdoors and I need something to keep me busy, so it’s something that combines all of my interests in everything that I want to do into one,” Reed said. “It’s also fun to work with my friends.”
The arboriculture program has helped students like senior Erica Dauphin, 18, of Andover, find out what kind of career she wants to pursue. She’ll be heading to Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study environmental engineering.
“I want to help the environment once I graduate and I feel like I can actually really make a difference,” Dauphin said. “Being in arbor definitely helped push me toward saving the environment and caring about everything that’s going on.”
