DANVERS — Essex Tech educators finally have a new contract on the table following a year of protests over stalled contract negotiations.
Finalized Thursday, the new collective bargaining agreement will run through the 2025-2026 school year and will grant teachers raises of between 12% and 15% over four school years — the largest wage increases in the history of the school district, the Hathorne Teachers Federation announced in a statement Friday.
The contract still needs to be sent to the rank-and-file union membership and the School Committee for ratification, which is expected to happen on May 11.
The federation represents Essex Tech teachers and has been at odds with the district over calls for better wages, smaller class sizes and, mainly, for negotiations not to happen behind closed doors as they have in the past. For the first time, the union was able to have some members silently sit in on negotiations under the negotiations’ ground rules.
"We included our membership more in the process and kept them informed along the entire process," Union President Deb O'Reilly said in an interview Friday. "That's the reason we were able to get the contract that we got because we kept everyone informed, involved, and it gave us more strength in numbers."
In addition to the pay increases, the district will provide support to teachers with high student loads by giving them additional preparation time and additional compensation under the new agreement, according to the statement.
“As a vocational school, we teach all of our students the value of hands-on experience in our various fields,” Union Vice President Cassia Gilroy said in the statement. “In addition to addressing concerns around workload and compensation, this contract will make great strides in recognizing the value brought to the school by our CTE teachers’ real-world experience.”
Last month, the union took a nearly unanimous vote of no confidence in Superintendent Heidi Riccio and School Committee Chair Mark Strout over friction between administrators and instructors during stalled negotiations.
“Aside from it being contentious at times, everyone did their position and their role and they were able to educate students and we are able to provide support, and I think that stays true to everything that we do here and what our mission is,” Riccio said in an interview. “I am hopeful that we can now start to bridge the divide that was created through these negotiations and look forward to the future.”
The agreement was very “pro-union” and supported staff members who aren’t teachers, Riccio said.
“There are a lot more people that are in this contract or collective bargaining agreement than just teachers, so we have a lot of support staff, special educators, special school nurses,” Riccio said. “It provided some opportunities for all of them, as well.”
Union members held multiple demonstrations over the last year calling for a new contract, and about 300 students walked out of the school in March in support of the union.
“Throughout this process, students, parents and teachers banded together in a way that I could not have expected,” teacher Maura Stone said in the union’s statement. “If we continue to work together in our advocacy, we can help to ensure that Essex Tech becomes the best school that it can possibly be.”
Having support from the Essex Tech community made all the difference over the last year, O'Reilly said.
"We wouldn't have been able to get here if both sides weren't willing to make concessions and sacrifices with this contract," she added.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.