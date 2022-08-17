DANVERS — Teachers at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School have filed an unfair practice charge with the Department of Labor as they enter the school year without a new contract.
The Hathorne Teachers Federation Local 1269, a union that represents Essex Tech teachers, has met with the school’s contract negotiation team four times since the spring, but has remained at odds over a proposed change to negotiation ground rules.
The union wants open negotiations for current and future contracts, which would allow members to inform students and their families of what proposed changes are on the table, said union President Debora O’Reilly, a biotechnology teacher at the school.
This is the first time the union has called for open negotiations.
“Our superintendent, she’s always telling teachers that the school isn’t just about teachers, that we have students and parents and staff that we have to include in any decision we make,” O’Reilly said. “So it feels kind of counterintuitive to me now as we move on to negotiations that she doesn’t want us to include our district members.”
The union’s previous contract expired on June 30. Teachers will work under that contract’s stipulations until a new one is negotiated.
“Basically, we’re working without a pay increase, so I think there’s going to be a lot of unhappy and frustrated people, and I’m not sure we want to walk into the school year with that added on to all of our other responsibilities,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly isn’t sure how long the complaint process will take with the Department of Labor, which the union filed in light of stalled negotiations.
The longer teachers go without a contract, the more it will hurt teachers, especially who are close to retiring, she said.
“We will be working closely with AFT Massachusetts to help us with actions to try and put pressure on the district to come back to the table because really, we can’t solve anything if we’re not sitting at the table,” O’Reilly said.
The district is “vigorously defending itself” against the unfair practice charge, Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio said.
“The charge filed by the union challenges the district’s right to resist the union’s attempt to make negotiations public, and to add subjects of bargaining (and bargaining team members) that fall outside the legal scope of bargaining over the compensation and working conditions of teachers in the bargaining unit,” Riccio said in an email.
Riccio said the district’s bargaining team, which is usually represented by the district’s lawyer, presented the union with the same ground rules it has agreed to for the last several contracts.
She called the union’s demand “very unusual.”
“The collective bargaining statute, the Open Meeting Law, and the courts recognize that the norm for bargaining is closed session, so the district is well within its legal rights to avoid bargaining in public session,” Riccio said.
“Bargaining requires compromise on both sides and the conversations that lead to those compromises can involve the exchange of creative ideas and candid assessments that might be hindered by having every word spoken by team members available for public scrutiny,” she continued.
Salem and Lynn’s teachers unions recently negotiated their contracts with more open ground rules than what Essex Tech’s administration is currently proposing, O’Reilly said. At one negotiation meeting in Lynn, up to 40 union members attended — but didn’t speak — to put pressure on the district to resolve issues, she said.
“It’s a change maybe than what they’re used to, but it’s also us standing up for a right that we have,” O’Reilly said. “We should be able to talk to anybody.”
The union is also calling for reduced class sizes, shrinking teacher’s schedules from nine classes to eight over a two-week period, addressing space concerns, fair compensation, transparency in school operations, safe and clean facilities, and increased educator diversity, among other demands.
“I’m hoping that we can get to a point where we all agree that everyone in the district matters and that the school community should be involved in this process,” O’Reilly said.