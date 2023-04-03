DANVERS — The union that represents Essex Tech teachers has taken a near unanimous vote of no confidence in Superintendent Heidi Riccio and School Committee Chair Mark Strout, the union said in a statement Friday.
The Hathorne Teachers Federation Local 1269 credited the vote to the district’s “repeated attempts to intimidate, coerce and bully union leaders, activists and supporters during the union’s ongoing contract bargaining process,” the statement said.
This includes the “unfair” discipline of union president Debora O’Reilly, the union said, though it did not clarify what this discipline was.
“What we know is that a disciplinary investigation has been launched into the union president because the district has concluded that her actions are far beyond the scope of reasonable activism,” an American Federation of Teachers representative said in a statement O’Reilly sent to the Salem News. “Our union believes that the district is simply trying to intimidate any strong pushback from teachers.”
‘Culture of fear’
Union members are calling on the district for accountability from Riccio and Strout, a commitment not to discipline teachers for organizing and for administrators to create a culture at Essex Tech that is “free from bullying, intimidation and union busting,” according to the statement. The union has also filed multiple unfair labor practice charges with the state’s Department of Labor that allege the district has attempted to intimidate union members and supporters, the statement said.
“After close to a year of negotiations, we have nearly reached a contract agreement. At the last moment, the superintendent has attempted to intimidate and retaliate against our union by targeting our union president for discipline,” Arlyssa Laporte, an Essex Tech biotechnology career, technical, and agricultural education teacher said in the statement. “An injury to one is an injury to all and we are committed to standing up for one another.”
Essex Tech teachers have been working under an expired contract for more than 200 days. Contract discussions have stalled largely because the union wants an open bargaining process as part of the negotiation’s ground rules, the union has said.
There is a “pervasive culture of fear” at Essex Tech that is felt by teachers, students and parents, and has been highlighted by this round of contract negotiations, the statement said. District leaders and the School Committee have also failed to act upon the concerns raised by school community members, the union added.
“The intimidation tactics from management have continued throughout this process,” Essex Tech English teacher David Hickock said in the statement. “The superintendent and the School Committee chair have said specifically that their intention is not to harm teachers, but their actions have shown that those words are meaningless. Their intent is crystal clear — they want to hurt us until we do what they want.”
Suspect vote
Riccio said in an email to the Salem News on Saturday morning that the district is “saddened by the Hathorne Teachers’ Federation’s preference for theatrics over good faith bargaining.”
“The HTF’s claims of bullying, coercion and intimidation are especially unavailing when those terms aptly describe the union’s own behavior,” Riccio said. “Early in negotiations the HTF sought to use the illegal tactic of so-called ‘open bargaining’ as a tool to bully and intimidate the School Committee negotiation team, and even attempted to enlist the state labor board in their efforts.
The Department of Labor Relations ruled the district was not obligated to enter open contract negations with the union, and that negotiations were “equally delayed” by the union’s ongoing demand for open bargaining, Riccio said.
“The recent HTF claim of near unanimous support for the ‘no confidence’ vote is also suspect given that some teachers were not admitted to the meeting,” she added.
The district has reached a tentative agreement on most remaining issues, including more than 14.5% in salary increases over the life of most teachers’ contracts, workload reductions for academic teachers and increased salary recognition for educational attainments of vocational teachers, Riccio said.
Personnel investigation
“In the face of the district’s generous package, for which it is asking little in return, at the most recent negotiation session, the HTF sought to insulate one of their members from a recently opened disciplinary investigation triggered by a complaint on behalf of a student,” Riccio said.
She did not name that staff member and said she could not comment on the details of the ongoing personnel investigation.
“The timing of the complaint that gave rise to this investigation is unfortunate within the context of the collective bargaining process, but the district cannot abandon its responsibility to investigate a complaint that a teacher has mistreated students,” Riccio said. “Similarly, as educational leaders we cannot rely on the union’s assurances that students and their caregivers should not be allowed to voice their concerns.
“The result of the district’s refusal to ignore student and caregiver complaints has been the union’s termination of negotiations,” Riccio said. “The district offered to return to the table to complete negotiations, but the HTF has rebuffed efforts to move forward and resolve the contract.”
The district invites the union to engage in “constructive dialogue and negotiation” and remains committed to providing a “positive and nurturing environment” at Essex Tech, Riccio said.
Tension affecting students
About 300 students walked out of classes at Essex Tech on March 13 in support of their teachers. Essex Tech senior Senior Justin Richards Jr. told The Salem News that he was disappointed the school pushed the demonstration onto the athletic field and threatened students with disciplinary actions if they gathered along roads or other areas ahead of the walk-out.
Having the walk-out happen on the field was for safety precautions, Riccio said at the time. Still, the students are feeling the tension between staff and administration, Salem resident and Essex Tech parent Ellen Finn said in the union’s statement.
“My child decided to attend Essex Tech because of the fantastic resources that the school has to support students — an incredible facility, a wide-array of career and technical education, and dedicated, expert teachers,” Finn said.
“The atmosphere in the building, the decision making of the administration, and the grinding conditions on teachers, however, have negatively impacted the learning condition of my child and their classmates,” Finn continued.
Union members will gather before school Monday at 7 a.m. to demand that district leaders “settle their contract without threats of discipline towards union members,” according to the statement.
