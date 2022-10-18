Students guided Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito through a tour of Essex Tech Tuesday morning to celebrate the state’s 5th annual STEM Week.
It was one of several stops she made on the North Shore in honor of STEM Week, an initiative that aims to inspire young people in Massachusetts to study for careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
“I was just blown away by the sophistication, the level of detail and just the deep care and commitment by the leadership of the school and the students, and everything about this program,” Polito said following the tour.
The Baker-Polito administration has invested more than $9 million in the school’s classrooms and programs,” Polito said. This has given students access to “incredible opportunities,” she added.
This funding has gone to traditional vocational programs like carpentry and plumbing shops at Essex Tech. It has also gone toward advanced manufacturing, veterinary science, health assisting and the school’s other STEM programs at the school.
It’s been a critical part of enhancing student experiences, said Superintendent Heidi Riccio.
“By supporting our capital skills programming and our three shifts of education, which includes our day students, our night students and then high school students at traditional high schools across the North Shore that can come to us midday, people can learn these skills.” Riccio said.
“Without that funding, it wouldn’t have existed,” she continued.
Polito toured many of the school’s programs during her visit Tuesday morning. She spoke with students like senior Divanni Fernandez, 17, of Salem.
Fernandez is a member of Essex Tech’s engineering program. While he no longer wants to become an engineer or architect like he did when he was a freshman, STEM education has given him a unique skillset he will continue to use.
“I want to do more with social sciences and humanities, so it’s been very good to use the engineering and designing process as a model to problem solve,” Fernandez said.
Calan Maxfield, 17, of Salem, was working to make bacteria samples change color in her biotechnology class during the tour. A senior biotech student herself, she hopes to get her doctorate and become a medical examiner after leaving Essex Tech.
The school’s biotech program puts its students ahead of what some college-level students are doing, Maxfield said.
“We know a lot about what we’re doing and we’ve been exposed to tons of different types of technology,” Maxfield said. “We’re always getting new technology.”
Polito said she met a few girls during her visit who didn’t think they would be able to be on a biotechnology track until they got to Essex Tech.
“They were told early on in ninth grade when they came here, you can do this…” Polito said. “They needed someone to tell them that they could try it and that it was okay. And it allowed them the freedom to explore and develop and do something that they maybe didn’t see themselves doing before.”
It wasn’t the first time Polito has been to Essex Tech, but it will be her last as lieutenant governor. Neither she or Governor Charlie Baker are running for office this election season.
Students presented her with a bag of gifts from the school, including a custom-made wooden cutting board with “Polito” on it.
“More than anything, I will remember the joy and spark that I’ve seen in the students here,” Polito said. “The future is so bright.”