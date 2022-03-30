IPSWICH — A special multimedia event will be held Saturday, April 2, to celebrate Kerry Zagarella’s debut novel and the event at High Street Studio promises to be a family affair.
The celebration, at High Street Studios and This Works Press, 125 High St., will mark the release of “1968 The Age of Reason,” the first novel by storyteller, playwright, award-winning poet and educator Zagarella.
Featured in the celebration will be an author’s reading, the screening of a short film, 10-minute video collage “1968 in Technicolor” by her son, Gus, and a performance of ‘60s music Far Out, her son Henry’s band.
Zagarella is no stranger to the stage: As a storyteller she has performed at the Huntington Theater, won a Moth Story-slam and was grand champion of Newburyport’s Full Moon Story Slam.
She’s also a former New Hampshire state poetry slam champion and was a member of the inaugural Boston poetry slam team. Two of her plays have been produced at the Firehouse Theater in Newburyport.
“1968 The Age of Reason,” her first full length novel, traces the turbulence of 1968, Vietnam, racism and assassination, through the eyes of a Catholic school girl nearing her first communion and seventh birthday in a dysfunctional home and an increasingly cynically and chaotic outside world. At the High Street book release, Zagarella will read from the text and sharing related stories. Having her sons’ participation in the evening is a natural outgrowth of their upbringing.
“My husband Neal and I ran coffeehouse open mics and published cut and paste arts magazines as Gus and Henry were growing up. Creative expression was deeply revered in our home. It’s been very inspiring to watch our sons turn into very disciplined artists in their own right.”
Zagarella’s performance will kick off with a 10-minute video collage “1968 in Technicolor” and end with a dance party to live music from the Far Out. Admission will include a signed copy of her novel.
Tickets are available online at Thisworkspress.org and highstreet.studio, and via email at thisworkspress@gmail and at Zenobia in Ipswich.