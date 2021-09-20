SALEM — On Sept. 22, Salem remembers.
Voices Against Injustice, previously the Salem Award Foundation, is holding its second-annual event timed with Sept. 22, 1692, the final date of executions in the Salem Witch Trials on which eight accused witches were hanged by Gallows Hill.
Voices, in partnership with Peabody Essex Museum, is hosting an online panel discussion titled "Salem Remembers: Connecting Past and Present." The event runs at 5 p.m.
"We decided last year that Sept. 22 was an important date that we should hold and create that space in Salem to recognize its importance," said Fara Wolfson, co-chair of the Voices Against Injustice board. "We'd like to continue offering speakers and perspectives to help us all, so we all reflect on that date and what happened in 1692, and how it still bears relevance today."
The panel includes: Lydia Gordon, associate curator, Peabody Essex Museum; Dan Lipcan, director of Phillips Library; Elizabeth Matelski, assistant professor in the School of Arts & Sciences, Endicott College; and Paula Richter, curator for Exhibitions and Research, Peabody Essex Museum. The event will also open with remarks from Salem State University associate professor Margo Shea on memorials as sacred spaces.
"Sept. 22 is a somber day," Wolfson said, "but it's an important day to recognize that there was some finality to that day, and some reason to market that after that was the repair work."
For more information, including ways to attend, visit voicsagainstinjustice.org.