BEVERLY — An event to benefit the Riley Rocks Memorial Foundation will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Danversport, 161 Elliott St. in Danvers.
The More than 4% Campaign Event will include a raffle, silent auction, cash bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and pink and blue semi-formal attire. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/more-than-4-campaign-event-in-partnership-with-the-riley-rocks-mem-fund-tickets-478642973017.
The Riley Rocks Memorial Foundation was established in honor of Riley Bridget Fessenden, a Beverly girl who died in 2016 at the age of 9 from a rare form of cancer and whose courageous fight against the disease inspired the community.
The foundation grants children and families affected by pediatric cancer with financial support for basic needs and medical expenses, supports pediatric cancer-focused research efforts, and seeks to educate and raises awareness within the community. The foundation has raised over $150,000.