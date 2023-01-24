BEVERLY — Former Beverly Airport Manager Gloria Bouillon said she was subjected to years of sexual harassment and retaliation by the president of a business at the airport, including the use of video cameras to stalk her, and that the city did not do enough to stop it.
Bouillon accused John Messenger, the former president of North Atlantic Air Inc., of making sexual and violent comments about her and actively campaigning to drive her out of the airport by spreading baseless rumors. She said the harassment, threats and intimidation by Messenger caused complications with her pregnancy, nightmares, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Bouillon also said the city of Beverly, which owns the airport and was her employer, failed to take prompt action to protect her from Messenger, and that one or more members of the airport commission knew about Messenger’s behavior for months or years before taking any action. She resigned as airport manager last October.
“It’s changed my life,” Bouillon said in an interview. “I’m working on picking up the pieces that have been left in its wake because it has been so all-encompassing.”
The allegations are included in a complaint that Bouillon filed with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination last year and was released Friday after a public records request by The Salem News. Bouillon has withdrawn her complaint with the commission and is now planning to file a lawsuit, said her attorney, Michaela May.
Messenger’s attorney, Neil Hartzell, said Messenger and North Atlantic Air “vehemently deny” Bouillon’s allegations and “vigorously defended” the claims before the state commission. Hartzell said they would not comment further because Bouillon withdrew her complaint.
Hartzell said Messenger has sold his interest in North Atlantic Air and no longer works at Beverly Airport.
In her complaint, Bouillon, who was hired as airport manager in 2018, said she was subjected to years of “pervasive sexual harassment and retaliation” by Messenger. Messenger was president of North Atlantic Air, a company that leased space at the airport and provided services such as fueling, maintenance, baggage handling, and hangar space for airplanes.
The complaint said Messenger used “derogatory, misogynistic, and slanderous language” about Bouillon hundreds of times within earshot of airport employees, customers, pilots and others. At one point, according to the complaint, Messenger said he wanted to “hate-(expletive)” Bouillon and would “snap her in half.”
Messenger also made statements such as, “She did not get the job for her brains”, and “This is a man’s job,” referring to her airport manager position, according to the complaint.
The complaint said Messenger used North Atlantic Air’s surveillance cameras, and social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, to stalk her and monitor her whereabouts. It said Messenger would position the cameras so they focused on her office building and parking spot, and he would use the cameras to zoom in on Bouillon’s body, including zooming in on her backside when she was bending over, and focusing in on her breasts and genital area.
The complaint said Messenger enlisted other airport employees to help monitor her and to send him photographs of her in different locations, such as at airport conferences. Messenger also spread falsehoods about Bouillon and her performance as airport manager, including that she was in a sexual relationship with an airport employee and a student pilot, the complaint said.
The complaint said Bouillon told Messenger during a private meeting in July 2019 to stop harassing her, and told him again in October of that year, but the behavior did not stop. At the second meeting, Messenger shouted in Bouillon’s face that he had been watching her with the cameras and keeping track of her and her vehicle, the complaint said. The complaint said Messenger was “in a rage” because she had told him to stop harassing her.
Bouillon reported her allegations to the city in July 2021, and the city began an investigation. According to the complaint, the investigation found that it was “more likely than not” that Messenger had repeatedly used inappropriate and gendered language to refer to Bouillon when he was speaking with others at the airport; approached airport tenants to join him in trying to get her fired; and surveilled or tracked her through the use of cameras and social media.
Despite those findings, the complaint said, the city failed to take steps to ensure that Bouillon could safely return to work after she went on medical leave due to stress in October 2021. The complaint said the city refused to remove Messenger from the airport or make other accommodations that she requested, including hiring on-site security to protect her and removing all external cameras owned and operated by North Atlantic Air.
May, Bouillon’s lawyer, said the city had a legal obligation as Bouillon’s employer under anti-discrimination laws to address the situation. She said it took nine months from when Bouillon reported her allegations before the city issued a no-trespass order to Messenger.
“The city’s response was begrudging,” May said in an interview. “They sought to do the bare minimum that the statute required, and frankly that was not enough.”
According to the complaint, after she returned to work in May 2022, Bouillon had to be rushed to the hospital when she went into pre-term labor, which she attributed in part to the stress from Messenger’s retaliation and the city’s inability to ensure a safe return to work. The complaint said Messenger had hired a private investigator and made a series of “frivolous and unfounded” complaints about her to the State Ethics Commission.
In the interview, Bouillon said she was “shocked” by the response to her complaints by the city, the airport commission, and Mayor Mike Cahill.
“I have not heard a word from the mayor,” she said.
Cahill has denied that the city did anything wrong in its handling of the situation and said the city is “disappointed” that Bouillon decided to file a claim against the city. He said the city “immediately” responded when it first learned of the allegations from Bouillon in July 2021, conducting an investigation through an outside law firm, notifying the “third party” that the conduct was strictly prohibited, and issuing a no-trespass order in relation to the airport administration building.
“At all times, the city undertook to work with its airport manager to address her concerns and to ensure there was a safe and lawful work environment,” Cahill said in a statement.
Bouillon’s complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination also said the city discriminated against her by denying her salary raises while giving raises on a regular basis to male department heads with the same level of responsibility. The complaint said Bouillon “saved the airport from demolition and economic ruin” by convincing the Federal Aviation Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to abandon a plan to demolish the main runway and other infrastructure.
In the interview, Bouillon said it was difficult to come forward with her sexual harassment claims because the airport industry is male-dominated. She said she started flying airplanes when she was 13 years old and has worked in the industry her entire life.
“The airport was my life,” she said. “I have been completely separated from everything I knew.”
Now, she said, she is constantly looking over her shoulder and wondering if she is being followed or stalked.
“It’s very isolating and I don’t want this to happen to another female,” she said.