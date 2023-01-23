Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.