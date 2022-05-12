SALEM — “The Exchange Salem,” a 120-unit housing project targeting the city-owned crescent lot at 252 Bridge St., has applied for construction permits from the Planning Board.
It remains unclear when the project will be first heard by the board.
The project is the first of three parts proposed by WinnCompanies, with proposals targeting two historic court properties on Federal Street due to be filed later this year.
The project formed out of a redevelopment effort targeting the old Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings at 32 and 34 Federal St. The two buildings, both considered historic and celebrated for their design, have redevelopment costs approaching $50 million, from past estimates.
With officials unsure how to get a developer to sign on to that, the “crescent lot” — a flat parking lot shaped like a crescent, outside of the MBTA garage at the end of Washington Street — was added to make the now three-piece project profitable.
Most of the 120 apartments proposed for the acre lot would be studio and one-bedroom apartments, with some two-bedroom units. Roughly half the apartments would be restricted to affordable income thresholds, while the remaining units would be workforce and market-rate apartments.
Both phases of the redevelopment have earned the endorsement of the Salem Redevelopment Authority (SRA) and received schematic design approval in 2021.
“The adaptive reuse of the courthouse buildings and the construction of new mixed-income housing will advance the city’s longstanding goal to redevelop this area in a way that brings activity, connection and accessibility to the northern end of downtown,” said Tom Daniel, executive director of the SRA. “We are very pleased to work with WinnCompanies to move this project forward.”
The Planning Board generally meets every first and third Thursday of each month. For potential meeting dates and agendas, visit salemma.gov/calendar.
