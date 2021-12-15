SALEM — Foreign diplomats who helped save thousands of Jews from Nazi persecution before and during World War II are finally getting the honors they so justly deserve.
A traveling exhibit has arrived at Salem State University to spotlight some of those heroes who aren’t as often recognized in history: Political emissaries who went against their nations’ orders and saved Jews fleeing Nazi in Germany and occupied Europe.
“Beyond Duty,” a traveling exhibition launched in 2018 by the State of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, honors 34 foreign diplomats from 21 countries who helped Jews escape the horrors of the Holocaust, often to the detriment of their safety and careers. It’s hosted locally by Salem State’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies within the lobby of the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 365 Lafayette St., from now until Jan. 15.
The diplomats featured are recognized by the State of Israel as “Righteous Among the Nations,” a title that has long honored non-Jews who saved and protected Jews.
Many of the diplomats were “kicked out of their jobs, penniless, and did it for I presume humanity,” said Ambassador Meron Reuben, consul general of Israel to New England. “Most of them ended their careers in dishonor, only to be resurrected and recognized as heroes of their countries, sometimes decades later.”
Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a consul in Portugal during World War II, is one of those heroes. In May 1940, serving as Portugal’s consul general in Nazi-occupied France, Mendes went against his government’s orders to deport Jews of Portuguese origin. Instead, he issued transit visas to each person in the crowds surrounding the consulate and waived all fees for those who couldn’t pay. He was later dismissed from the Foreign Office, “leaving him destitute and unable to support his large family,” a panel telling his story in the exhibit reads.
“Sousa Mendes died penniless in 1954,” his panel reads. “Only in 1988 did Portugal’s government grant him total rehabilitation.” He was recognized as Righteous Among the Nations in 1966, eight years after his death.
“When you read the stories, say, what would you have done had you been facing the same thing?” Reuben said. “It’s a very, very difficult decision to make, knowing you’ll lose your livelihood, be sent home in discharge. I’m not sure everyone can make the same decision.
“You have to tell those stories so the people don’t forget it,” continued Reuben.
Sitting alongside him, Consul General Joao Pedro de Vasconcelos Fins do Lago, of Portugal, pointed to a nearby banner quoting famous Jewish chemist Primo Levi: “Those who deny Auschwitz would be ready to remake it.”
“History actually repeats itself,” Lago said. “What stops history from repeating itself is learning lessons, and you learn lessons through education. ... The time may change, and the main actors may change. The ideology may be adjusted, but if you don’t learn the lessons of the second World War, the Holocaust, the first World War, the sad stories of mankind... history will repeat itself.”
The exhibit comes as numerous instances of antisemitism have surfaced around the North Shore in recent years, including incidents at the Salem State campus, the high school sports community in Danvers, the police department in Marblehead, and elsewhere. There’s a critical need for Salem State to keep the lessons of the Holocaust alive, according to Chris Mauriello, a history professor and director for the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
“We’re committed to developing that consciousness at a university level and among the teachers that we train,” Mauriello said. “As we say at the center, when the wars begin and the round-ups begin and the shootings begin, it’s too late for the educators. We should’ve been doing the work earlier.”
For more on the exhibit, contact Christopher Mauriello at chgs@salemstate.edu.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.