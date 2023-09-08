ROCKPORT — Edinburgh-born harpist/composer Maeve Gilchrist and WGBH’s Brian O’Donovan, in partnership with Rockport Music, kick off the fourth Annual Rockport Celtic Festival on Thursday at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
The festival celebrates the music of both the Celtic and French diaspora in Eastern Canada with a wide and extraordinary variety of new and familiar musicians, singers and storytellers set to perform.
Hosted by beloved O’Donovan and Gilchrist, the four days of music will explore Celtic roots and branches in exciting, entertaining and unexpected ways.
Hailed as “phenomenal harp player who can make her instrument ring with unparalleled purity,” Gilchrist has taken the Celtic (lever) harp to new levels of performance and visibility. Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, and based in Brooklyn, Gilchrist‘s innovative approach to her instrument stretches harmonic limits and improvisational possibilities.
She’s been part of major music events as Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Tanglewood Jazz Festival, the World Harp Congress in Amsterdam and the historic opening of the Scottish Parliament. She has played with such luminaries as Yo-Yo Ma, Esperanza Spalding, Tony Trishka, Ambrose Akinmusire, Darol Anger and Kathy Mattea.
Besides Gilchrist and O’Donovan as co-artistic directors, the festival features Genticorum, Matthew Byrne, Kimberley Fraser & Troy MacGillivray, Eilis Kennedy, Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot, Yasmin Williams, Seamus Egan, Kyle Sanna, Lena Jonsson, David Coffin, Rakish, Katie McNally and Kevin Henderson.
ROCKPORT CELTIC FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.: FESTIVAL CLUB: RAKISH
The fantastic duo Rakish with violinist Maura Shawn Scanlin and guitarist Conor Hearn bring an evening of Irish and American folk tunes. Grab a drink at the bar and settle in for this folk-club style concert, hosted by Maeve Gilchrist to kickstart the festival in style! Location: SLPC Third Floor Reception Hall
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.: QUEBEC TO NEWFOUNDLAND
A celebration of the Celtic and French diaspora in Eastern Canada and it’s connected musical traditions. Bringing together some of the brightest lights in the Cape Breton, Quebec and Newfoundland Music scene, this evening celebrates the melting pot of traditions that make up the unique and diverse musical traditions of Eastern Canada. French settler culture, the Irish fishing industry, Mass migration from Scotland and of course, the indigenous music of the first nations in Canada will feature in this foot stomping evening of music!
Friday, Sept. 15, 9:30 p.m.: FESTIVAL CLUB: CEILIDH
Boston-based Scottish fiddler Katie McNally, Shetland fiddler Kevin Henderson and local guitar-whiz Conor Hearn team up for an exhilarating evening of fiddle music and dance. Grab a drink at the bar and settle in for this informal session-style evening full of tunes, connection and a few surprise cameos! Don’t forget your dancing shoes! Location: SLPC Third Floor Reception Hall
Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.: SALON SESSION WITH MAEVE GILCHRIST
An up-close look at the artistry of some of the artists with interactive discussion and a mini-performance. Location: SLPC Third Floor
Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: “PUB” SING with DAVID COFFIN
Come and join us for our first-ever free Rockport Celtic Festival pub-less, Pub Sing, led by local Sea Shanty star David Coffin. The event brings together music-lovers from all kinds of backgrounds to raise the rafters and sing together as the spirit of the Rockport Festival leaves the theater and resonates through the town.
Free, no reservations required. Location: Spiran Hall, Rockport
Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.: GLOBAL STRINGS!
Features an all-star cast of some of the most innovative string voices across the globe — Maeve Gilchrist on the Celtic Harp, the groundbreaking guitarist Yasmin Williams and innovative Old-time duo Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison De Groot will have the audience reimagining what acoustic string music means as we take time-old traditions and reframe them in a contemporary light.
Sunday, Sept.17, noon: WORDS & MUSIC: THE CELTIC SPIRIT
A meditative Sunday hour with poetry, prose and music. A spiritual celebration of the spoken word. Some of the poetry and prose of our great writers complemented by music sometimes underscoring, sometimes introducing, sometimes following, the spoken piece itself. A contemplative hour in the beautiful theater with a backdrop of the harbor. Maeve and Brian will host and be joined by a selection of participants in the Festival weekend.
Sunday, Sept, 17, 5 p.m.: LETTERS FROM THE SEA
Features the stunning voice of Irish singer Eilis Kennedy from Dingle, Ireland. In 2020, Kennedy, inspired by a series of letters written by whaling fisherman that she found in the New Bedford Whaling Museum, wrote “So Ends This Day,” an album of songs inspired by the sea and the men and women who make their lives around it. Kennedy will bring these letters and songs to life with an all-star cast of musicians from both sides of the Atlantic including readings by David Coffin, Brian O Donovan, Kyle Sanna, Maeve Gilchrist and many more.
‘A wife left behind, a wife on board, an adventurous young man, a brave and wise captain, an ill- fated voyage, a drowning, a rescue, an elegy and a song of hope in times of despair’