MARBLEHEAD — As residents continued raising questions about the financial oversight of a $25 million project to cap the town’s landfill and build a new trash transfer station, Marblehead Board of Health members insisted Tuesday that they’re ready to open the books.
It’s a move the board took as it faces a choice as to how to use the remaining money — and whether it wants to again go before Town Meeting voters in the spring, an option that at least two members did not want to rule out Tuesday.
To that end, with drafts of Town Meeting warrant articles due this week, the board voted to submit two proposed articles as “placeholders” — one that would only remain on the warrant if the the board needed to borrow to complete a scaled-down $1.6 million plan, and the other a new request for additional borrowing to build the $6.2 million new transfer station building and other new structures first proposed seven years ago.
Chair Dr. Todd Belf-Becker told participants and viewers on the remote meeting that he and other officials had “misjudged” the level of concern, and did not fully appreciate that “there was a perception of wrongdoing,” something he said was not true.
With just over $1.2 million left from the original appropriation for the project, and as much as $6.2 million worth of plans left to complete, the board has come under criticism and questions as to where the money went.
The union representing municipal employees working at the transfer station filed a grievance over conditions there, which include rodent infestations, rotting floorboards and water leaks in a temporary trailer used as office space, and a compactor shed with missing sections of wall. Exposed high voltage wires in a compactor pit were recently repaired.
Belf-Becker said during Tuesday’s meeting that some of the appropriated funds did go toward legal expenses as a result of litigation with the original project design firm; other funds had to be tapped to cover increased costs of capping the old landfill after additional pockets of waste were discovered. He promised to post a spreadsheet on the town’s website.
“We did have some legal issues,” Belf-Becker said. “All settlements were finalized in 2020. There were oversights that didn’t catch all the material that needed to be brought under the cap. We had to bring more materials than expected under the cap and that cost a lot more money.”
And, he said, as that was being finalized, the pandemic pulled focus away from the project and on to public health concerns.
Belf-Becker said both the town’s attorneys and the state Inspector General have found no violations, and said the final version of a town election ballot question authorized them to take funds designated for one part of the project to use on another.
“Capping (the landfill) was the No. 1 priority,” said Belf-Becker.
But if the board was seeking to correct a perception that it had not been transparent in its decision-making process, it got off to a rocky start when Belf-Becker introduced Dana Weeder of Winter Street Architects, who had been asked “to flesh out” the two options. As he explained what he was about to present, Weeder said, “we’ve already decided to go with Option B,” a reference to the less expensive plan that may not need to be presented to Town Meeting.
Board member Helaine Hazlett jumped in. “No decision has been made,” she said.
“I didn’t mean to say that if that’s what I said,” Weeder responded.
But later in his presentation, when asked about the more costly option, Weeder acknowledged, “I had not planned on presenting Option A.”
Resident Laurie Barham later jumped on what she called a “Freudian slip” by the architect, and said it was also the first time the public was getting an idea of just how much the litigation had cost the town.
“It shouldn’t have been something we had to drag out of you,” Barham told the health board members. “I think you need to go back to Town Meeting and face the music.”
With the deadline for Town Meeting warrants Friday, Hazlett suggested filing two separate questions that had been drafted by health director Andrew Petty, which could later be withdrawn if the smaller plan is adopted and other funds can be tapped to make up the $400,000 shortfall.
“I was hoping to come to a little more closure tonight,” Belf-Becker responded.
Hazlett said she didn’t see any harm in waiting, saying that not only is there a new member, Joanne Miller, but that the board hadn’t been focused on the plan for the past couple of years “and our minds are clouded with other things.”
“We’ve got time,” Hazlett said. “We’ve got four months to do our due diligence and maybe hear from the community.”
“I think that would be valuable, very valuable,” Miller said.
Belf-Becker opened the meeting to comments on the options.
Several, including Jack Attridge, said that while he is glad to hear that an accounting will be shared, he still has concerns, including traffic on the site, which will still have several areas where residential and commercial vehicles have to merge. He was one of several who raised concerns about vehicle and pedestrian safety.
Others suggested going back to the drawing board for a third option.
Miller called the comments “thoughtful and impressive,” and said it points to the value of a community forum. “It is a matter of community interest and there are a lot of ideas out there,” she said.
