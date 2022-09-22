TOPSFIELD — Doesn’t matter if your family is full of city slickers or country folk, the Topsfield Fair will offer tons of fun during its 11-day run which begins Sept. 30.
The fair goes big from the start with one of its most popular events — the annual Giant Pumpkin weigh-in — on Friday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 10 p.m.. On Saturday, things go to the dogs, so to speak — with the super-popular hotdog eating contest at 3 p.m., the Dock Dogs’ Extreme Vertical Competition at 5 p.m. and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 crew at 1 p.m.
And the fun continues daily through Monday, Oct. 10.
Since the first Topsfield cattle show back in 1820, the fair has changed with America, with every generation, but so much has remained the same.
When the Essex Agricultural Society — the backers of the fair — got together in 1818, the goal was to promote improvements to agriculture, the lifeblood of the fledging republic.
Topsfield was selected for its central location in the county and proximity to stagecoach lines.
Two centuries later, the fair has grown to draw hundreds of thousands a year with its expansive midway, large show arena, agricultural exhibitions galore and top-notch entertainment.
Each day is packed with events, happenings, shows, contests, demonstrations.
Here are a just a few:
Topsfield Fair Parade, Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 — 5:30 p.m. (and Oct. 4, 5 and 6) Everybody loves a parade, floats, bands and more.
Swifty Swine Racing and Swimming Pigs, Sunday, 7 p.m., Grange Road. These porkers are big stars.
Sensory Day, Monday, all day, toned down flashing lights and sounds.
Oxen Pulling — 3,300 pounds, Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m., arena. Old ways, powerful beasts.
Farm Day, Wednesday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., demonstrations, arena. These kids are good.
Myopia Polo, Thursday, 7-10 p.m., the game of kings, arena.
Stock Farm Tractor Pull — Friday, 4 — 10 p.m., Oh Deere, this is going to be fun.
Flying Wallendas, Saturday, 2 p.m., daredevil stunts and high-wire acts.
Mrs. Essex County contest, Sunday, 1 p.m., Coolidge Hall. Who will it be?
Demolition Derby, Monday, 7 p.m., arena, what’s more American than man and machine?
County fair are the social event of the season. Harvests are in, blue ribbons await, 4-H contestants nervously tend their entries, everyone is ready for the extended celebration of rural life that fairs represent.
IF YOU GO
TOPSFIELD FAIR Friday, Sept. 30 — Oct. 10
Ticket prices are $20 each every day. Discount admission tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 29. Children under eight are free with an adult admission. For more, www.topsfieldfair.org.