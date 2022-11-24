Danvers High School seniors got a feel for how full (or empty) their wallets might be in their chosen career Tuesday morning.
Organized by DECA students and sponsored by Brookline Bank, the Credit for Life fair showed students how much they would need to budget each month to pay for homes, cars, food, bills, furniture, loans and all the other costs that come with being an adult.
The seniors used personalized budget sheets created by DECA students to spend their monthly earnings at booths in the field house. This included a mock stock exchange and “life happens” table, where spinning a wheel would give students a random expense they would have to pay for.
“We have DECA classes, we have business classes, but we don’t really have a standard financial literacy class,” said 17-year-old Emma Wilichoski. “Students don’t really have that much education in this, and being seniors about to go into the real world, it’s important for them to know what’s going to hit them after high school.”
Wilichoski organized the event with fellow senior DECA members Sadie Papamechail and Katie Walfield.
Their classmate Carlos Ortega, 18, agreed it was an eye opening morning. He wants to become a translator since he speaks both Spanish and English, but had to pick up a second job by the end of the fair just to get by in that career.
“I’ve been staying away from credit so far, but I know I’ll have to use it if I want (my money) to stay in the positive,” he said during the fair.
While he usually considers how happy he’ll be in a career when he looks toward his future, the fair helped him look at other factors, Ortega said.
“I know everybody has a car, but I didn’t think it was going to take so much money away from my budget,” he said.
Ortega still wants to become a translator, but with the cost of college so high, he’s considering a gap year or taking a few interpretation classes to get a license in the field.
Prices of homes, cars and other goods students needed to buy were adjusted to reflect recent inflation trends.
Kaylee Rich, 17, said she made decent money as a forensic psychologist. Once she started paying for her basic expenses, she realized she wasn’t able to save as much as she initially thought.
“There’s definitely a lot you have to take into consideration, a lot of things you need, and you still want to do fun things but you have to really prioritize what you’re buying and make sure that you can provide for yourself before you just do the fun things,” Rich said.
Ryley Crosby, 17, applied to colleges to study international business. She isn’t sure if that’s what she actually wants to do, so she tested out what a life in that field might look like at the fair.
“Doing Credit for Life, deep down it kind of makes me question if money does provide you happiness in a way,” Crosby said. “Going through all the stations, I was ending up with such a little amount of money and if you translated that into real life, I feel like it would just make you stressed all the time.”
Tanya Frost is the assistant branch manager at Brookline Bank in Danvers. She was helping run the furniture table during the fair, where students could buy couches, beds and other goods under a variety of price points.
Some students got nervous when they ran out of money or had their fake credit card shut off, she said. Others worked together with roommates to split the costs and stay under their budgets.
“Teach your kids how to budget,” Frost said. “Really show them the way of life and what is out in the real world after high school.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.