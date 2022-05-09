MIDDLETON — Residents who turn out for Tuesday night’s annual town meeting in Middleton will face a “fairly light warrant this year,” town administrator Andrew Sheehan promised during a preview session Thursday.
Sheehan told residents he thinks the entire session — which needs at least 100 residents to take part in order to go forward — will take 90 minutes or less.
The annual town meeting returns to the Howe-Manning School on Central Street, starting at 7 p.m.
The town’s budget of $43 million for fiscal 2023 will include requests for funding capital expenses in a number of departments.
One request will involve transferring an additional $40,000 to cover a price increase for the town’s new fire pumper truck; Sheehan said during his presentation that the cost went up due to supply chain issues that increased the price of steel.
The town is also seeking to spend $834,371 on a list of one-time purchases including a new truck, roll-off containers, and signs, paving and tree work for the public works department; a new police cruiser, and on new servers for town hall and other departments.
The town meeting warrant booklet has been sent to residents and is also available online.
Next Tuesday, May 17, the annual town election will take place at Fuller Meadow School on South Main Street. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are four contested races on this year’s ballot, including the elementary and regional school committees, the electric light commission and the library trustees.
