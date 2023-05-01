SALEM — A 23-year-old Salem man has been charged in connection to an incident that drew a heavy police response to Wendy’s on Lafayette Street Saturday night.
Justin Perez, of 12 Pope St., was ordered held on $5,000 bail and had bail in two other cases revoked, after being arrested in Lafayette Park during the aftermath of the Wendy’s incident. He’s charged with multiple counts of making a threat concerning the location of dangerous items and making a false report to public safety dispatch.
Police were called to Wendy’s, 91 Lafayette St., at 9:39 p.m. Saturday, after a 911 caller said a man “with a firearm, specifically an AK-47” had entered one of the restaurant’s bathrooms, according to prosecutors describing the case in court Monday.
The caller then ended the connection before providing further info, prompting dispatch to call back and, given the nature of the call, send all units to the restaurant, according to prosecutors. Wendy’s staff were caught by surprise when police arrived, and a quick search turned up no weapons or armed individuals.
Police then pinged the phone number from the 911 call and found the cell phone associated with it was in Lafayette Park, a triangle-shaped park at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets. The park, across from the 135 Lafayette St. building, is two blocks from Wendy’s. As police arrived, two men in the park tried to leave and avoided eye contact with police, according to prosecutors.
“The defendants denied calling 911 multiple times,” prosecutors said. “Salem police, while these two individuals were in the custody of the police, attempted to call back the reporting party again, and they observed an incoming call coming from Mr. Perez’s cell phone.”
A Salem police lieutenant also recognized the number from “two previous 911 call hang-ups” where the reporting party wasn’t reachable, they said.
Perez is further accused of placing a fake 911 call the day before, on Friday at 7:31 p.m., targeting 7 Palmer St., according to a police press log entry.
Perez also has active cases in Salem District Court for an incident in which he is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and another for indecent assault and battery, according to bail details discussed in court.
Patrick Conway, an attorney already representing Perez in those two matters, said his client believes his number is “being spoofed. My client tells me he didn’t make that call. It does make sense his phone would ring (from being called back by police), because that’s the number they have to call back.”
During the hearing, a prosecutor also suggested Perez was connected to an incident at the Satanic Temple in early March. In that incident, an emailed threat caused the area to be evacuated, including the nearby Carlton Innovation School, which sent its staff and students to Salem High School while police cleared the Temple property.
Conway argued, however, that description was included in the police report to describe what a “swatting” incident is — a prank call to draw a large number of armed police officers to a scene — “(it’s) just an example of a bomb threat” that “has nothing to do with Mr. Perez.”
The prosecutor insisted the incidents were related, but Salem police Capt. John Burke, in a later interview about Perez’s arrest, said that isn’t the case. He said there is no evidence linking Perez to the incidents at the Temple.
“He isn’t connected to the Satanic Temple,” Burke said, “just the two incidents we’re charging him with.”
