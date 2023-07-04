DANVERS — A new nonprofit is hoping to bring back the town’s annual fireworks show.
Fresh off its first event called “Downtown Rewind,” Danvers FalconFest looks to bring the community together through fun events for all Danvers residents to enjoy.
That’s also the goal of the fireworks show, which the group hopes to host in August 2024 and raise $20,000 to put on, according to a GoFundMe page for the event.
“It will be something for Danvers residents, and it’s something traditionally that Danvers has done for a number of years that a lot of people remember when they were younger and they want their kids to experience it now,” said FalconFest President Mike Trainor.
It won’t be as large of a show as the town used to see at Plains Park when the now-defunct Danvers Family Festival put it on years ago, Trainor said. That organization last held the fireworks show in 2014 due to safety concerns from the growing number of spectators each year.
“This is one main event that we have heard over and over again that people would like to have back is obviously a firework show,” Trainor said. “From what I’ve heard, the firework show just got to be too big in the past, and most people were from out of town. We want it to be more of a community event.”
FalconFest is still looking into where the fireworks show would be held, but Trainor said the best option right now seems to be at Danvers High School, based on discussions the organization has had with the town.
About $2,485 has been raised on the GoFundMe page, as of Monday afternoon. All donations will be used to cover the costs of the event, including the cost of fireworks, paying the fireworks vendor, and providing food, activities, entertainment and fire and police details, according to the page.
FalconFest is also looking for corporate sponsors for the event.
“We’re a new organization. We just had our first big event, so we just didn’t want to rush into this,” Trainor said. “We want to look at it and get it right.”
As for the nonprofit’s Downtown Rewind event, around 2,000 people enjoyed costumes from bygone eras along with food, music and other performances on Maple Street June 27.
“It was just a great feeling in town that night,” Trainor said.
FalconFest is also looking to host an ice cream social and wiffle ball event, as well as a Christmas tree bonfire in January, Trainor said.
To donate to the fireworks show, go to https://tinyurl.com/danversfireworks2024. For more information about Danvers FalconFest, go to https://danversfalconfest.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.