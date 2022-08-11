PEABODY — The free fall concert series at the Peabody Institute Library returns to Peabody this month with a talented lineup of performers.
On Aug. 22, the series will kick off with Hungrytown at 7 p.m. in the library’s main courtyard, with the folk-duo returning to the series on Nov. 14 in the Sutton Room, where the rest of the series’ concerts will take place.
Harpist Aine Minogue will perform at the library on Sept. 12 and Dec. 12, as will folk group North Sea Gas on Sept. 19.
Singer-songwriter Karen Grenier will take the Sutton Room’s stage on Oct. 3 and Dec. 5.
Violinist Joshua Peckins will also perform there on Oct. 17.
The series will finish with a ballroom dance performance by Dance Caliente on Dec. 19. Like other artists who are a part of the series, they will bring talent that is usually seen in places like symphony halls or centers for performing arts, said Alysa Hayden, the library’s assistant director.
“People can come here and they can get a little bit more up close and personal with the performances because the spots are limited,” Hayden said.
Those who wish to attend these performances must register at https://peabodylibrary.org/fallconcerts2022/ or call 978-531-0100. Attendees do not need to have a library card, Hayden said.
“The concerts really truly are open to anybody who just wants to enjoy some wonderful music,” she said.
The library is also hosting free lunches and activities for all kids under 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s courtyard on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays this summer.
Yoga sessions, a magic show, movie nights and other activities for kids and teens will be held at the library throughout the summer, with more information about these programs available on the library’s website.
Visitors can also conduct local history research in the library’s archives with the help of library staff, Hayden said.
Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and blood pressure screenings are available at the library every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m., as well.
