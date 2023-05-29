DANVERS — Sgt. Fred Cogswell Jr. was only 28 years old when his bomber burst into flames over Germany in 1944. Thanks to the efforts of Dutch residents, his memory and the stories of thousands of other Americans killed in Europe during World War II will live on for generations to come.
Cogswell was born to Fred Cogswell Sr. and Margaret DeCoster Cogswell on May 23, 1916, in Holbrook. He had two younger siblings, a brother Loring and a sister Margaret, and a brother-in-law named Carroll Gettings who died in 1943 while serving stateside during the war.
By 1940, Cogswell had moved to 8 Warren St. in Danvers with his family and was working at F. W. Woolworth Co. in Salem. He became a member of the 751st Bomber Squadron 457th Bomb Group during the war and was stationed at USAAF Station 130 in Glatton, Cambridgeshire, England.
He took his final flight on Sept. 28, 1944. His last moments are immortalized in the book, “The Faces of Margraten, They Will Remain Forever Young,” which tells the stories of the 8,301 American World War II military members who are interred at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial, also known as Margraten, the only American military cemetery in the Netherlands.
“The cemetery started with people being grateful for their liberators,” said Sebastiaan Vonk, a co-author of the book and chairman of the foundation behind the project. “There’s quite a number of stories known of people who had spent time with soldiers buried in this cemetery because they had been billeted in their houses, and many other ways they might have come across each other.”
As the authors write, Cogswell’s B-17 bomber was en route to bomb Krupp arms factories in the German city of Magdeburg the day of his demise. Just as his crew had its targets in sight, the plane was attacked by 25 to 50 German aircraft.
His bomber suddenly burst into flames, black smoke billowing from its sides, and spun out in a steady descent before crashing near Dorstadt and Wolfenbüttel. None of the nine crew members survived.
Cogswell was awarded the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and a Purple Heart for his heroism, and is buried in Plot F, Row 17, Grave 24 of Margraten. The U.S. 30th Infantry Division liberated the site of the cemetery on Sept. 13, 1944, just weeks before Cogswell’s death.
Margraten remains a cherished site for the Dutch people. The book was published in 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, and was translated into English for the first time in January.
Like every other fallen service member buried at Margraten, Cogswell’s grave is sponsored by a Dutch resident who visits it with flowers about once a year. Some sponsors have passed down this stewardship to family members for generations, and others have kept in touch with the service member’s family since the 1940s.
More than 1,000 people are on a waitlist to sponsor a grave, but only about 30 become available each year, Vonk said. The cemetery has added photos of the fallen to many of the gravestones and has compiled their stories into an online database in addition to the recent book.
“This is all to make people understand that these are not just headstones. These are people like you and me,” Vonk said.
“On the other hand, the photos still don’t tell the full story, so that’s why we wanted to do this for the 75th anniversary,” Vonk continued. “We wanted to invoke this book as a sort of tribute to the soldiers, but then also really delve into their different stories.”
Even though it’s the bravery and sacrifice of these service members that’s stood the test of time, not much is known about many of their lives. Some don’t even have photos attached to their names.
“We always hope that people look around in their own communities and see if the library or historical society still has a picture or just any piece of information that could help us write down the story, or at least put a face to a soldier’s name,” Vonk said.
To buy a copy of “The Faces of Margraten: They Will Remain Forever Young,” visit your local bookseller or order one online at Amazon.com. For more information on the cemetery, visit www.thefacesofmargraten.com/.
