NORTH ANDOVER (AP) — Renowned Associated Press photojournalist Elise Amendola — a determined, joyous and patient journalist who masterfully photographed pivotal global news and sporting events spanning decades — died Thursday at age 70.
Amendola, who recently retired from the AP, died at her home in North Andover, after a 13-year battle with ovarian cancer, her wife and fellow photographer Mary Schwalm said Friday.
Amendola documented many important moments in history, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Boston Marathon bombing, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, U.S. presidential campaigns, and many Super Bowls, Olympics, World Series and other major sporting events.