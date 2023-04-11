SALEM — This Clipper Ship has no plans to leave port.
A team of owners tied to the saving and renovation of Rockport’s Peg Leg Inn during the COVID-19 pandemic are bringing the same treatment to Clipper Ship Inn on Bridge Street.
The property, closed for two rounds of renovations targeting each of the property’s sprawling buildings, will get a further rebranding to the “Cove at Salem,” similar to the Peg Leg’s new “Cove at Rockport” moniker.
“It was this forever,” said Peter Lutts, one of the four co-owners associated with the property, in a now-gutted reception space for the previous Clipper Ship Inn. “It needed a lot of upgrades, and toward the end, the owner was ready to go. We’ve been approaching her for a long time.”
While it’s closed today, Clipper Ship contains two buildings with 54 rooms between them and a large greenspace bordering Bridge Street, bringing the property to 3.6 acres. It sold to “40 Bridge Realty, LLC” on Dec. 22 for $4.45 million. It was most recently assessed at $2.8 million in building and land value.
The new ownership team includes Lutts, Pavel Espinal, and Krysten and Michael Sjogren.
The property will largely have the same number of units and layout once finished, with the rightmost 30-room building coming online later this year, and 27 units in the left building as part of a second phase further down the line.
“That’s going to be opened as a phase two because the construction is a lot more intense,” Lutts said. “This building (the rightmost one) was built in the ‘90s.”
But the property’s presentation will change completely, with rooms designed to fit themes connected to Salem and other tourism hotspots, according to Krysten Sjogren.
“We really took Salem and the history of Salem into consideration while designing this space. It’ll have a modern but moody style and design,” she said. “In this space as well (the reception area), they’ll be doing a large Salem logo upstairs. We’ll have a very subtle witch nod, not witch hats but a small nod because we do understand that’s why a lot of the tourists are visiting Salem.”
Plans for the property’s largely vacant greenspace are still coming together, as are other common parts of the property, Krysten Sjogren explained.
“There’s a lot of common space. For the outdoors, we could do seating areas, fire pits for the guests, some of the things the other hotels don’t offer,” she said. “We’ll have a gaming area, a work bar, a lounge.”
Clipper Ship was frequently involved in disputes with city assessors over unpaid bills. A scheduled foreclosure auction was narrowly avoided in 2019, and along with the sale on Dec. 22, a municipal lien certificate dated Dec. 7 showed the property had owed more than $39,000 in commercial real estate taxes. Another $184,210.45 was owed at the time to “other unpaid balances,” but all past balances were paid off at closing, city officials said.
Some might see that as a red flag. The new owners, however, saw it as an opportunity they already know, they explained.
The Cove at Rockport, Lutts said, was “bought from the same kind of owner we bought this from.”
“We did that whole hotel, and it was a big success,” he said. “So that’s why we’re doing the same thing here, calling it ‘The Cove at Salem.’”
