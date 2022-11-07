Nick Dellacroce was just two months out of high school when he was struck and killed while riding a motorcycle on Route 114 last year.
The 18-year-old had a passion and talent for music. He played a slew of instruments — mainly, the drums — and was in a punk rock band with his twin brother Jake called Time That Remains, a name they settled on years after starting the band as 11-year-olds.
Jake recently released “Locked Up,” the band’s first song on Spotify. It uses a recording of Nick playing the drums and includes a snippet of his voice at the end.
The twins loved going to concerts and spending time together. Their mother Rachel Dellacroce often wondered if they had magnets inside of their bodies, she said.
“Even as teenagers, no matter what happened during the day, late at night before going to sleep, I would hear from the hallway a whisper, a knock and a, ‘Hey. Can I come in?’” Rachel Dellacroce said. “They’d whisper together for a few minutes before going into their own rooms to go to sleep.”
As Class of 2021 graduates from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, the brothers had been accepted to the Berklee College of Music in Boston but were planning to attend music classes together at Salem State University that fall.
Those plans were suddenly dashed on the night of July 15, 2021. As Nick was turning out of the parking lot where the Burlington Coat Factory used to be on Route 114, a vehicle traveling on the state highway crossed five lanes of traffic from MacArthur Boulevard and slammed into him.
“No matter what they do on 114, it doesn’t bring Nick back,” Rachel Dellacroce said. “The only thing we can do is hope and make sure in Nick’s name that this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”
She has fought for safety changes on the state highway since her son’s death, and has sold car magnets that say #Fix114Now. The proceeds of from those sales have gone toward a performing arts scholarship in Nick’s memory.
Dellacroce spoke about safety concerns before Peabody city councilors last winter and during an Oct. 27 meeting. She said the state mainly needs to add a median where the two-way turn lane runs down the middle of Andover Street.
“No one should have been able to cut across all five lanes to get from a side street into a plaza without a light,” she said. “That’s why my son is dead.”
MassDOT has already started a project on Route 114 that looks to slow speeds and cut down the number of crashes on the stretch of road between LeBlanc Drive in Danvers and Violet Road in Peabody through incremental lane and sign changes.
Nick’s crash was one of four fatal ones that happened during the project’s 2020-2021 traffic study period of the area. In 2019, Jackson Frechette, a 13-year-old student at Higgins Middle School in Peabody, was struck by a car while trying to cross 114 on his bike.
The first stage of safety changes is currently wrapping up. This fall, crews worked to replace outdated and faded signs along the highway and create two new crosswalks at Garden Street and Palmer Avenue.
The second stage will roll out this spring following public meetings this winter with stakeholders along the state highway. Crews will resurface roadways and create more narrow lanes to encourage slower speeds, especially in the left turn lane, which is currently 15 feet wide, said Lorenzo Varone, an assistant program manager at MassDOT and a member of the project’s design team.
Representatives of the project presented the changes they are rolling out along Route 114 at the Oct. 27 Peabody City Council meeting.
Kayla Sousa, a senior program manager at MassDOT who is working on the project, said at the meeting that crews are adding pavement markings to visually break up the lane, which has been dubbed the “suicide lane.” This will hopefully discourage travel and remind people that they should only be in the lane right before they go to turn, she said.
“We’ll study it, and the thought is that we’ll reinforce it with physical changes in the spring and summer,” Sousa said.
“It would have been great to put flex posts up but based on the time to coordinate and then also with winter coming up, we figured we’d see how this goes and then see how we can reinforce it physically in the next year of improvements.”
Peabody resident John Mellace lost his brother, Robert Mellace, 50, to a crash on Route 114 on May 15, 2020. Robert was turning out of Kane’s Flower World when a car swerved around a vehicle that had stopped to let him out and smashed into his car.
The brothers were business partners and, above all, best friends.
“He was the heart and soul of our family. He was a unique character, he had a heart of gold and he was a big teddy bear,” Mellace told The Salem News. “Our parents are immigrants. And so growing up, we turned to our older brother for guidance — we turned to him for everything. So losing him was like losing a piece of myself.”
Mellace said that while new line markings added to the suicide lane are progress, they won’t do much once snow and ice covers them this winter.
“I understand that you can’t put the (flex posts up) over the winter because plows will damage them. But who cares? We’ll replace them and move on,” Mellace said at the meeting. “Until a (median) can be built, something semi-permanent has to be put in place to direct the drivers on this road.”
He added that tier one work has reduced the lane sizes and caused traffic to get closer to the suicide lane as a result, and that this has essentially created a breakdown lane on the right hand side of both sides of Route 114.
Most of all, a median has to replace the suicide lane, he said.
“I just don’t want anyone ever to have to do what I had to do that night: Identifying my brother’s body and telling my parents that their son was gone,” Mellace said. “It’s just something that no one should ever have to do.”
Car carriers heading to dealerships along the highway need to stop unloading vehicles along the road since they create blind spots for drivers, Mellace said.
The City Council voted unanimously on an emergency preamble to send notice to state police to address illegal car drop offs by car carriers on Route 114.
Hailey Ventura Wilson lives off Loris Road, which is directly across from the Northshore Mall on Route 114. At the meeting, she said she was told when moving to the neighborhood that she should always wait three to five seconds before going on a green light or else another vehicle would slam into her.
She added that some of MassDOT’s recent work has made traveling into her neighborhood more dangerous. Specifically, the removal of the right lane running along both sides of the road near the Northshore Mall.
“I actually see … getting rid of that third lane (on the side of the mall) because that’s the lane that’s going to kill us,” Ventura Wilson said. “But on the side that we’re on, getting rid of the lane that gets us into our neighborhood, you’re actually putting our lives more at risk.”
Her neighbor Megan Comfort agreed.
“Now that the right lane is closed, all the traffic is backing up and blocking our intersection even more than it already has,” Comfort said at the meeting. “There was an accident last week when my husband was picking up our son from school.”
The project is a work in progress, said Michael Trepanier, a project manager with MassDOT.
“We’re going to look at what we can do to address the concerns that both the council and members of the public have raised and continue to press ourselves harder and look for solutions that maybe were not on the table tonight and adjust solutions that we thought were good,” Trepanier said at the meeting.
Margaret Somer, Nick’s grandmother, said these changes must prevent more incidents like the ones that took Jackson, Robert and her grandson.
She also said she hopes drivers slow down while driving down the highway.
“We’re compelled to not let other families experience what our families have experienced,” she said.
