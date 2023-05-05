SALEM — Salem Hospital has been ordered to pay a local family $29 million, most of it over the next 28 years, after the father died from an undiagnosed and untreated aortic aneurysm and dissection at Salem Hospital in 2018.
Boston-based medical malpractice law firm Lubin & Meyer recently obtained the eight-figure award against a pair of Salem Hospital doctors following a two-week trial in Essex Superior Court in Newburyport.
At the center of the case is an aortic aneurysm that doctors failed to diagnose when Joseph Brown visited the hospital’s emergency room on Jan. 13, 2018. The suit was brought by Kristin Eckhardt, Brown’s partner acting on behalf of his estate, and most of the award goes to his two daughters, who were 12 and 18 at the time of his death.
An aortic aneurysm is a “balloon-like bulge in the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart through the chest and torso,” according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Aortic aneurysms can dissect or rupture. The force of blood pumping can split the layers of the artery wall, allowing blood to leak in between them.”
According to the lawsuit, Brown, then 43, arrived at the emergency room “with complaints of chest pain and shortness of breath.” He had an occasional cough, was experiencing “moderately intense chest pain with associated shortness of breath,” upper and lower back pain, muscle and body aches, and one instance of nausea and vomiting.
“He had the classic signs,” said Lubin & Meyer attorney Robert Higgins, who litigated the case. “It’s sudden onset chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain... when you combine chest pain and back pain, that’s often how people present with it.”
Brown had also said he “felt like his heart was beating very fast,” Higgins said, adding that the heart rhythm was actually normal. “That’s often what patients will complain about. He had those symptoms, and there are probably on the order of seven or eight life-threatening conditions that present like that.
“The providers tested, ruling out about seven of them,” Higgins continued. “It just seems they went along the lines that, ‘someone his age is unlikely to be having this.’ So they didn’t order the test.”
From there, according to the CDC, “the force of blood pumping can split the layers of the artery wall, allowing blood to leak in between them. This process is called a dissection.”
A dissection is what Brown was experiencing, Higgins said, but the hospital didn’t know it.
Brown was seen urgently, and staff worked with haste, according to Higgins. Expedient access to care wasn’t the issue, but rather Dr. Steven Browell “failed to timely recognize and appreciate the clinical symptoms of an aortic aneurysm, offer, order and/or perform a STAT chest CT, CTA and/or MRA to rule out an aortic aneurysm, (and) recognize and appreciate that Mr. Brown’s signs and symptoms and diagnostic testing required emergent cardiothoracic surgery consultation.”
Had Browell “provided care within the accepted standard of care,” the aortic aneurysm would’ve been “diagnosed approximately 20 hours earlier, he would have undergone emergent surgical intervention and, more likely than not, Mr. Brown would not have suffered a premature and preventable death.”
The suit also targets Dr. William Kenyon with similar language except to suggest that Kenyon’s work would’ve spotted the aortic aneurysm “approximately 15 hours earlier.”
Browell’s position, according to court documents, states that his care and treatment of Brown “was appropriate and within the standard of care of the average qualified emergency medical physician,” and that “nothing he did or failed to do caused Joseph Brown, Jr.’s death.”
Kenyon further stated that evidence would show “no negligent act or failure to act on the part of Dr. Kenyon caused Mr. Brown’s death.” His testimony also explained the different tests done on Brown and a puncture of his foot four days earlier that showed a “foreign body” that could provide “a possible source of infection.” A chest X-ray showed a “mild hazy interstitial opacity that could represent a small airway inflammation or developing/early pneumonia.” Even further, “chest pain may be a presenting manifestation of pneumonia.”
Kenyon argued that Brown’s presentation “was not typical for aortic dissection, which is a rare condition” — and mostly seen in those 65 years or older. An aortic dissection “typically presents as searing chest pain, often described by a patient as ‘the worst pain in my life,’ and a tearing sensation, with unstable vital signs or pain radiating to the back,” he said. The x-ray didn’t “demonstrate widening of the mediastinum,” an EKG “did not suggest aortic dissection,” and “the patient had a history of a foot puncture.”
“The standard of care did not call for (Kenyon) to order an ultrasound, CT, CTA, MRI, or MRA to rule out expanding aortic aneurysm or aortic dissection,” his position reads. “The standard of care did not require Dr. Kenyon to order or obtain a bedside cardiology consult or cardiothoracic surgery consultation as Mr. Brown was hemodynamically stable (blood was flowing) during his care.”
The jury hearing the case, however, ultimately determined both Browell and Kenyon were negligent in their care, and their negligence was Brown’s cause of death.
The $29 million award is divided with $1 million for Brown’s pain and suffering, paid to his estate; $9.5 million to each of his two daughters, a portion of which is paid out now in a lump sum and the rest over a period of years; and the remaining $9 million reflecting the interest on those payments, Higgins said.
The jury’s verdict explained that the money will “fully and fairly compensate” each daughter “for the loss of her father, Joseph Brown’s, anticipated services, protection, care, assistance, companionship, society, comfort, guidance, support, counsel, and advice.”
Higgins said he hopes the lawsuit’s outcome “sends signals to the medical profession that say, ‘look, when someone comes in with the classic signs, despite their age,’ ... they have to rule out the emergency conditions. That’s what an emergency room is designed to do.”
“The job is to make sure they aren’t going to die from something,” he said. “When people go to their emergency departments, that should be their expectation — rule out the things that can cause my death, and work up the things that come after.”
Salem Hospital provided The Salem News with a statement on the case, but declined to comment further or answer questions about the verdict.
“Salem Hospital and its physicians, nurses, and staff care deeply about our patients and communities, and hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality, safety, and patient care,” the statement read. “We extend heartfelt condolences to Mr. Brown’s family, friends, and loved ones.”
