HAMILTON — A family escaped a devastating fire in Hamilton on Saturday night but lost six pets in the blaze, including three dogs, two guinea pigs and a cat, according to the town's fire chief.
Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said a homeowner at 255 Woodbury St. called 911 at 6:15 p.m. and reported there was smoke coming from his basement apartment. Brunet said the fire spread rapidly and was marked by explosions from a propane tank and grille.
"When I got there, flames were shooting 10 to 15 feet in the air over the ridge lines of the roof," he said.
Brunet said two or three people were home at the time of the fire and they managed to escape unharmed. But the animals in the basement apartment did not survive. Paramedics treated one firefighter at the scene for heat-related symptoms.
A gofundme page identified the family as the Gray/Miller family. Nichole Gray is a teacher at Buker School in Wenham and lives with her husband, daughter, niece and her parents, according to the page.
Nearly $20,000 had been donated as of Monday afternoon to support the family. Brunet said the home has extensive damage.
Brunet said the state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire, which he said appears to be accidental.
Fire crews from Essex, Wenham, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Ipswich responded to the second-alarm fire along with Hamilton firefighters. Beauport Ambulance paramedics assisted Hamilton crews in stretching hose lines during the initial attack, according to a post on the Hamilton Fire Department's Facebook page. Rehab Five provided water for fire crews at the scene, and Danvers and Topsfield firefighters covered the Hamilton station.