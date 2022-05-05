SALEM — Sam Cioffi was “on top of the world” after setting the single-season goal-scoring record for the Salem State University men’s lacrosse team last Friday.
“As his parents we were so proud of him,” his mother, Sally Cioffi, said. “Yet we were still worried knowing the temptations he faced.”
The family’s worst fears were realized two days later when Sam Cioffi died on Sunday at the age of 22. At a vigil in his memory on Tuesday on the same field where he set the record, his mother shared that Sam suffered from mental illness and struggled with drug abuse.
“Sunday morning our lives changed forever,” Sally Cioffi said to the gathering of friends and family, including Sam’s lacrosse teammates, at Salem State’s Alumni Field. “If we can prevent just one life from ending so tragically by talking openly about Sam’s struggles, we are committed to do so.”
Sam Cioffi, who lived in Beverly, graduated from Marblehead High School in 2018 and had been a top lacrosse recruit for the University of Vermont. Sally Cioffi said her family was “so optimistic” earlier this year when Sam decided to attend Salem State, live at home and play lacrosse again.
“Lacrosse was a huge part of his life,” she said. “We thought this would be his comeback because he was so happy when he was on this field.”
“We tried everything to help Sam,” she said.
Sally Cioffi said her son was “so many wonderful things rolled into one young man who we were incredibly proud of,” including being a great son and brother, a gifted athlete and a team player.
“It is so hard to imagine that our star player isn’t on the field tonight,” she said.
Speaking at the vigil, Salem State Athletic Director Nicolle Wood called Cioffi’s death a “devastating loss.”
“He had a smile as big as this field and an engaging presence about him that made you feel as if you’d known him forever even if you had just met him,” Wood said.
Salem State lacrosse coach Steve Driscoll said Cioffi was a big part of a team that emphasized their love for each other.
“To Sam, thank you for letting me be a small part of your life,” Driscoll said. “You will always be a part of ours.”
A celebration of Sam’s life will be held Friday with an open house from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hastings House, 14 Oak St., in Beverly Farms.
