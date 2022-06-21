DANVERS — More than 100 people gathered in the Danvers High School auditorium Tuesday morning to say a final goodbye to Wayne Marquis, a longtime town manager who left an unforgettable mark on the community.
Marquis died on June 8 following a battle with cancer. He was 69 years old.
“I still struggle to reconcile Dad's incredible commitment to serving the town of Danvers with his commitment to our family,” Kathryn Azevedo said of her father, who served as town manager from 1977 to 2014.
“It seems he gave 100% to both,” she continued. “Mathematically, that doesn't compute, but somehow he made it compute. Never once did we come second.”
During Tuesday’s funeral, Azevedo spoke of a 2001 trip her family took up Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire. She recalled her father pointing out different trees on the trail and them drinking from his old Boy Scout canteen that made the water taste like pennies, along with eating all the M&Ms in their homemade trail mix first.
She remembered her mother asking her, her sister Jennifer, and their father not to go further once they neared the mountain’s peak. But he continued guiding them forward with each of the girls’ hands in his, exclaiming, “Onward.”
“He leads us to the top and it is breathtaking…” she said. “ Everything will be al lright, because Dad keeps saying, ‘I've got you.’”
Her father had signed a guestbook left for hikers along the trail that day. On their last family trip to the mountain in 2021, they found the 20-year-old note still etched on the page, written in faded ink.
“It doesn't get better than being here with Jen and Kate,” his note had said. “Where has the time gone?”
“It has now been 21 years since Dad stood on top of that mountain contemplating the passage of time,” Azevedo said. “And here we are also today contemplating the passage of time and wanting more than anything in the world to have more of it with you, but also knowing that every minute we had together was gold.”
That was true for his granddaughter Noemia, who he enjoyed playing guitar and singing with, and grandson Jackson, who was often his fishing partner.
Jennifer Marquis recited a poem she wrote in her father’s memory, titled “We Carry Your Light.”
Its words reflected on their time spent together by lakes in the summer, reading books like "The Old Man and the Sea" at night and listening to her father strum his guitar.
“You, like Mom, led by teaching and we kept those lyrics and storybook morals close,” Jennifer Marquis said. “You showed us the value of companionship, respect for others and keeping hope. Like the old man in the marlin, we promise to keep our spirits toward the sky.
“With your voice now in our hearts, we’ll cast on, keeping your sunny side high,” she said.
While family was the most important thing to Marquis, the town of Danvers always had a special place in his heart.
He graduated from Danvers High School in 1971 and raised his family there with his wife of 46 years, Nancy. In 1988, Diane Norris was hired as assistant town manager, making her the first woman to hold a job in the town’s upper administration.
While the search committee asked Norris how she felt about working with men, Marquis never mentioned it.
“He never suggested different leadership styles. He never suggested different approaches for dealing with local officials and department heads who weren't accustomed to women colleagues,” Norris said. “He just lived his leadership.”
Norris recalled how Marquis would calmly explain the town’s decision to sell a local hospital in the 1980s despite much opposition, and how his leadership during the 2006 Danversport explosion became a textbook example of emergency management.
She said he never was long-winded in his work and always remained an effective, honest leader.
“He showed up. He did the right thing when it was hard, and he didn’t whine,” Norris continued.
Robert McKersie, Marquis’ uncle on his wife’s side, said he visited Marquis after watching a soccer game at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School a month before he died.
“That’s the amazing school that, truly, Wayne built,” McKersie said. “Hearing our recurring compliments about the school, he looked up at us and said, ‘A lot of people made that happen.’ Here he was, ever sharing and giving, and that was Wayne.”
Marquis was always present in his community. Yet Azevedo said she didn’t think of her father having a job when she was a child.
“How can he have a job when he was the one we called when we forgot our lunch for school?” she said. “When he coached my sister's softball team and my softball team, and when he showed up at literally every single sporting event from middle school to college, no matter how far away he had to travel, or what work he had to reschedule to make us feel like we were the most important people in the world.”
That was what Marquis did on Mount Chocorua in 2001. In the near future, when his family is ready, they will trek up to its peak again.
“We will be with you and you with us as you make your final ascent to the top of Mount Chocorua,” she said. “And there, we will together wonder where the time has gone. There, your message will be indelibly written.
“There, we will hear you in the wind forever, and always whispering, ‘Onward.’”
