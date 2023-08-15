SALEM — Residents, family and friends of Nayeli Nieves filled Riley Plaza downtown Monday night for a vigil commemorating her life and putting a spotlight on the quest for answers surrounding her death close to two weeks ago.
Family and friends of Nieves told the crowd that the support is appreciated, but they’re looking for two things: Justice, and her body.
Nieves, 20, is presumed to have been killed in the past two weeks. A former boyfriend and father of her two children, Pablo Vicente, has been charged with murder in connection with her death. He was arraigned last Tuesday after police learned of Nieves’ death last Monday night, Aug. 7.
Vicente confessed first to a family member and later to police, saying he strangled her during a fight while trying to access her cell phone. Police say he disposed of her body in a dumpster where she lived at Salem Heights, at 12 Pope St., early Sunday morning, Aug. 6. The dumpster was hauled away the following morning, hours before police learned she was missing. No new information has surfaced since Nieves’ arraignment as the investigation continues.
HAWC, a domestic violence support agency that operates on the North Shore and serves 2,500 families each year, organized the rally on Aug. 14.
“I do not know Nayeli, so I can’t speak to the unique light that she brought to the world,” said HAWC Executive Director Sara Stanley. “To her friends and family, we extend our deepest condolences. Please know we’re here to help her be remembered for who she was, not what was done to her.”
As the event began around 7 p.m., about 50 Salem residents lined the perimeter of Riley Plaza while 10 supporters of Nieves stood in the center, most wearing shirts bearing her photo and signs calling for #JusticeForNayeliNieves and #SheMatters.
As the vigil progressed, friends and family continued to fill the center of Riley Plaza until they matched, if not outnumbered, the residents.
“Hi everybody,” said Janelle Sosa, Nieves’ sister-in-law and wife of one of Nieves’ brothers, Angel Nieves. “We just want justice for Nayeli. We hope everybody working on the case can find her, and we can find peace. Right now, there is no peace.
“She was a great person, and she was a great mother. I’m always going to say she was a great mom,” Sosa continued. “Honestly, I don’t know what else to say anymore... other than that we want to find her. We want her found, and it is just very difficult.”
From there, several family members who did not give their full names spoke to the crowd, many in Spanish and interpreted by Sosa.
“Thank you, everybody, for being here tonight,” said Nayeli’s mother. “Again, we all just want justice for Nayeli. She was a great mom. She was a great granddaughter. We’re all going to miss her in our hearts.”
Joel, another of her brothers, said he wanted “justice as well, and again, her body to be found.”
Max Zirin, a 10-year member of Salem’s Police Department with five years in the Victim Services and Domestic Violence bureau, got personal about the department’s efforts to protect Nieves, well before she was killed. The comments came as family, most notably Sosa, had previously decried the Lowell court system for what they’ve argued is a recent decision that led to Vicente being released from custody.
“My partners and I spoke to and about Nayeli probably every day for about a month,” Zirin said, saying the department’s involvement began in early July. “From the first call we received, the warning signs were present.”
Zirin was among the first to hear about Nieves’ disappearance once police learned of the initial confession from Vicente to a family member.
“I personally have dealt with many dark and difficult situations in this job, but most haven’t bothered me as much as this,” he said, with Nieves’ friends and family surrounding him. “I wanted to share some of our side, as it shows Nayeli was concerned about her situation, and she was working to act on those concerns.
“She wasn’t ignored,” Zirin said. “I’m so very sorry to her family, and all who were close to her.”
Concluding the vigil, Stanley told those in attendance to “not grieve alone.”
“Lean on one another,” she said. “We’re here for you. This community supports you.”
The family has launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help cover expenses associated with Nieves’ death. To contribute, visit gofundme.com/f/nayeli-nieves.
If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, toll-free help is available 24/7 from HAWC at 800-547-1649, or also from the following organizations:
- SafeLink, 877-785-2020
- YWCA, 844-372-9922
- Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 978-388-1888
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.