BEVERLY — Nobody was injured after a plane left the runway at Beverly Regional Airport while attempting to land Monday night.
A Piper Arrow plane with two people aboard attempted to land on runway 16/34 at about 10:30 p.m. on June 20 but left the runway after dealing with a mechanical issue with the craft's landing gear. The pilot reported it the next morning at 7 a.m., according to airport manager Gloria Bouillon.
The airport immediately suspended operations on the runway to prepare for the safe removal of the aircraft, while a secondary runway remained in operation and allowed the airport to remain online. The 16/34 runway, the airport's primary runway, reopened at 11 a.m., according to Bouillon.
The pilot and passenger did not seek medical attention. An initial review showed that the underside of the Piper Arrow was damaged during the landing.
"We're very thankful for the quick and efficient response of our staff and the help from our local businesses on and off airport to help expedite the removal of the aircraft," Bouillon said. "We'd also like to thank our pilots and businesses at the airport for their patience and cooperation through this incident."
The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.