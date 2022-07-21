DANVERS — Federal agents conducted a series of raids on several locations, including in Danvers, early Thursday morning.
An FBI spokeswoman said agents conducted court-authorized activity at locations in Danvers, Lynn and Westport as part of an ongoing investigation. She declined to provide specific details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Two of the addresses raided, in Lynn and Westport, are believed to be Hells Angels "clubhouses." The Lynn building, on Fayette Street, bears a sign identifying it as the Salem chapter of the organization.