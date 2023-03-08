SALEM — FBI agents were at a Peabody business and the Salem home of a woman who sells dolls and "bone art" on Tuesday morning.
A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed that the investigators were at the 58 Mills complex on Pulaski Street in Peabody and at a home on Pleasant Street in Salem, but said she could not offer further details in light of an "ongoing federal investigation."
FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera said she did want to stress that there is no threat to public safety.
She said she was not able to offer a time frame for the release of any further information.
Salem police Chief Lucas Miller also said there is no indication of any threat to the public.
Both he and Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin said that the matter is being handled by the FBI.
The Salem search took place at 11 Pleasant St., a two-family home near Bridge Street, starting shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Salem police log.
A neighbor told The Salem News he could see two tents set up in the yard and 12 to 14 agents going in and out of the first floor, a shed, and a car. He said he could see bags, boxes and storage totes, including ones marked "biohazard," being carried out and loaded into a truck.
The Peabody business, "Kat's Creepy Creations," is run by Katrina MacLean. It advertises "creepy dolls, oddities and bone art," and is also described as the curator of Freaksantiquesuniques, a "pop-up dark art and oddities market" in Salem.
An email message to MacLean was not immediately returned on Wednesday.