IPSWICH — A $3.4 million is being freshly invested in the Ipswich River Watershed Association’s years-long effort to get fish around man-made walls that cut off their habitat access.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently announced more than $87 million in grants for “critical fish passage restoration projects around the country.” On Wednesday, the Watershed Association announced it was getting $2.3 million of that for work in the Ipswich and Parker rivers.
Additionally, an anonymous foundation has donated another $1.14 million “to match this grant, making this the largest project-based grant in IRWA’s history,” the organization said in its announcement.
“We applied jointly with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. It was a bundled application that ultimately was going to address five dams in the Ipswich and Parker river basins,” said Neil Shea, restoration program director for the association. “Each one of those projects are at a different stage in their lifespans, so the funding is going to go to those dams.”
The five dams are “all old mill dams, originally constructed to provide small amounts of power to grist mills, saw mills, stuff like that,” Shea said. “None of them generate power anymore. Really, their only purposes are for aesthetics.”
Two of the dams will be removed soon as part of the funding: the South Middleton Dam, owned privately by Bostick, and the Larkin Dam, owned by the town of Newbury, Shea explained.
The South Middleton Dam project is waiting for a final permit before it moves toward demolition in 2023, Shea said. The Larkin Dam will likely come down in 2024.
The other three dams to be hit with cash — the Ipswich Mills, Howlett and Willowdale dams — are in varying stages of work. Among them, the Ipswich Mills Dam project is moving toward removal, “but it hasn’t been officially decided upon by the town yet,” Shea said. “That one is in no-man’s land, where we got money to advance the project, but the town still needs to decide.”
In the case of the Howlett and Willowdale dams, both are privately owned and not facing demolition. Instead, work focuses on getting fish around the dams, according to Shea.
Howlett will “get a new fishway, ... which allows fish to essentially access a channel that goes around the dam and up the stream,” Shea said. Willowdale, meanwhile, “is going to be what’s called a ‘natural fishway.’ They’re going to essentially construct a channel that also goes around the dam.”
Of the five dams, the only one Shea said serves a real purpose beyond aesthetics is the Willowdale dam, where a canoe rental company benefits from the dam with a canoe launching facility.
“That’s their livelihood,” Shea said. “The other ones are owned by towns or privately owned. The Howlett dam is privately owned, and they own that for aesthetics, so it would be their choice to take it out — and they’re not interested.”
