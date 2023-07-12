Fotios “Freddy” Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, on April 14, 2009, in Springfield. Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday that they will not seek a death sentence in the event Geas, a former Mafia hitman, and Paul J. DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, are convicted of first-degree murder in Bulger’s beating.