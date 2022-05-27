PEABODY — Bishop Fenwick High School saw the 129 members of the Class of 2022 march across Donaldson Field Thursday evening for the school’s annual commencement exercises.
The soon-to-be grads came from 27 communities around Greater Boston and even China, to Bishop Fenwick, a private Catholic high school off Margin Street in Peabody.
The school said that seniors are required to do a service project as a graduation requirement and as a result, the class has given well over 6,000 hours in community service this year. Twenty-five seniors had also committed to play a varsity sport in college and 30 have parents or grandparents who graduated from Fenwick as well.
Aisling Hinchey, of Salem, was named a National Merit Commended Student, and Quentin Bullard, of Wakefield, was named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.
This year’s valedictorian is Ethan Henshaw, of Salem, who will be attending Georgetown in the fall.
Salutatorian honors are shared by four students:
- Catherine Carter, of Danvers, who will be attending Boston College
- Caitlin Estella, of Salem, who is also heading to Boston College
- Patrick O’Neil, of Wakefield, who will be attending UMass Amherst Honors College
- Emily Taylor of Wakefield, who will be attending Northeastern
Class officers are:
- Julia Loescher, of Peabody, Student Activities Council President
- Catherine Carter, of Danvers, Senior Class President
- Shauna Moore, of Peabody, Senior Class Vice President
- Isabella Melo, of Wakefield, Student Activities Council Secretary
- Ethan Tran, of Peabody, Student Activities Council Treasurer