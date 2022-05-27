PEABODY — Bishop Fenwick High School saw the 129 members of the Class of 2022 march across Donaldson Field Thursday evening for the school’s annual commencement exercises.

The soon-to-be grads came from 27 communities around Greater Boston and even China, to Bishop Fenwick, a private Catholic high school off Margin Street in Peabody.

The school said that seniors are required to do a service project as a graduation requirement and as a result, the class has given well over 6,000 hours in community service this year. Twenty-five seniors had also committed to play a varsity sport in college and 30 have parents or grandparents who graduated from Fenwick as well.

Aisling Hinchey, of Salem, was named a National Merit Commended Student, and Quentin Bullard, of Wakefield, was named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.

This year’s valedictorian is Ethan Henshaw, of Salem, who will be attending Georgetown in the fall.

Salutatorian honors are shared by four students:

  • Catherine Carter, of Danvers, who will be attending Boston College
  • Caitlin Estella, of Salem, who is also heading to Boston College
  • Patrick O’Neil, of Wakefield, who will be attending UMass Amherst Honors College
  • Emily Taylor of Wakefield, who will be attending Northeastern

Class officers are:

  • Julia Loescher, of Peabody, Student Activities Council President
  • Catherine Carter, of Danvers, Senior Class President
  • Shauna Moore, of Peabody, Senior Class Vice President
  • Isabella Melo, of Wakefield, Student Activities Council Secretary
  • Ethan Tran, of Peabody, Student Activities Council Treasurer

