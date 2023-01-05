SALEM — On his first day in office as Essex County's new district attorney, Paul Tucker announced that he's not making any major changes to his senior trial team.
While Tucker has brought in several newcomers to fill key positions in his office, including Beverly lawyer Scott Dullea, former Salem assistant city solicitor Sharyn Lubas and veteran journalist Glen Johnson, he is not making similar changes to the lineup of supervisory, appellate and trial attorneys — some of whom have been with the district attorney's office since the tenure of Kevin Burke.
Mary-Alice Doyle will serve as First Assistant District Attorney, with Kim Faitella in the role of Deputy First Assistant and chief of the district court division.
James "Jay" Gubitose will remain chief of the superior court division, Catherine Semel will head the appeals division, William Melkonian remains as chief of motor vehicle crimes, Kate MacDougall remains as chief of the family crimes and sexual assault unit.
Jessica Strasnick and Andrew "A.J." Camelio will serve as co-chiefs of the homicide unit, and Maureen Wilson Leal will be both the chief of the juvenile court and the victim-witness services teams, with Dawn Gigante-Masterson as director of juvenile justice programs.
Maureen Colby will serve as chief of administration and finance and Meghan Carpenter as director of human resources.
Tucker told staff that he wants to prioritize staff training and enrichment and to nurture expertise or interest in a particular area.
Tucker, who had a ceremonial swearing in on Monday at Salem High School, was formally sworn in during a meeting of the Essex County Chiefs of Police Association in Groveland.
Tucker, who previously served as Salem's police chief prior to his eight-year stint as a state representative, plans to hold listening sessions with community leaders, police chiefs and school superintendents in each of the county's communities, to learn about challenges and issues in their cities and towns.