BOSTON — Massachusetts has hundreds of tax breaks on the books, from refundable credits for filming movies and redeveloping vacant lots to sales tax exemptions for cement mixers and aircraft parts, bleeding tens of millions of dollars a year from the state’s coffers.
And many of them may never go away.
That’s because most of the state’s tax expenditures don’t have a sunset date, when they would either need to be re-authorized by the Legislature or scrapped.
It’s an issue that’s come up during a review by a commission tasked with ensuring that the state and its taxpayers are getting the biggest bang for their buck.
Over the past three years, the Tax Expenditure Review Commission, which includes state officials, lawmakers and fiscal experts, has reviewed 84 dozen tax credits, deductions and exemptions to corporations that do business in Massachusetts to determine if they outweigh the revenue lost from state coffers.
Of those, 94% have no expiration dates, the panel noted in it’s latest report. At least 80% of the tax expenditures were approved prior to the 1990s, they said.
“Members unanimously supported the establishment of sunset dates as an incentive to analyze technological and other changes that may impact the relevance and annual revenue loss associated with tax expenditures,” the report’s authors wrote.
Topping the list of questionable levies reviewed by the panel is a tax break that exempts the sale of aircraft and aircraft parts from the state’s 6.25% sales tax, costing the state an estimated $24 million to $26 million a year in lost revenue.
Another tax break flagged for review by the commission provides a sales tax exemption for purchases of commercial-grade cement mixers, which costs the state an estimated $1.6 million a year.
The panel said it is “not aware of any other state with a specific sales tax exemption for cement mixers” and said lawmakers should consider whether it is justified.
Another state law provides a 50% break on the tax obligations for investors who report qualified small business stock gains, which costs the state an estimated $32 million to $50 million a year.
The panel pointed out that break largely benefits the wealthy, with only 130 taxpayers claiming an average benefit of $246,000 a year.
Commissioners have also targeted a break that exempts sales of certain coins and precious metals from the sales tax, which bleeds the state’s coffers of $8 million to $10 million a year.
None of those tax have expiration dates, the commission pointed out.
In 2021, the panel recommended that several of the tax breaks, including the state’s film tax credit, be scrapped by the Legislature.
Lawmakers eliminated three tax breaks targeted by the commission for the chopping block, including a tax credit for medical device user fees, a subsidy that gave large vessel owners a dollar-for-dollar break on federal harbor excise taxes and an obscure energy conservation tax credit.
But they didn’t take up the recommendation to eliminate the film tax credit, and included a provision in the budget extending it beyond a January 2023 expiration.
Tax experts say it’s important for the state to have a mechanism for reviewing tax expenditures regularly to determine whether they are effective, but the question of whether to put sunset dates on the laws is more complicated.
“Having a way to make sure we are reassessing elements of our tax code is always a good idea,” said Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. “In some cases it makes sense to have a sunset date. The state can say let’s try this for a few years, and see if it does what we want it to do.”
But statutory sunset dates can also create challenges, he said, particularly when individuals or businesses are counting on tax expenditures to plan and make long-term decisions about investments.
“Having some degree of certainty is also important,” Howgate said. “It really depends on what kind of tax expenditures you’re talking about.”
