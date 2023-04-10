BOSTON — Worker shortages have left the nursing home and long-term care sector in Massachusetts "near capacity," according to a new survey.
The Massachusetts Senior Care Association on Monday released the results of its latest occupancy survey, which found a statewide average operating occupancy rate of 93 percent and over 90 percent in every county in the state.
"We are acutely vulnerable to continued severe access challenges for consumers and hospital patients seeking short term or long-term placement in a skilled nursing facility," said MSCA President Tara Gregorio.
More than 3,000 licensed beds are unavailable due to staffing constraints, the association said, and there are currently 8,000 job vacancies across the system, or one in every five positions.
The situation means that most facility nurses are working overtime and facilities are racking up big costs for temporary nurses.
The survey results were released as lawmakers were holding a public hearing on bills addressing problems in the long-term care sector.