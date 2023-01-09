SALEM — Just how do Witch City residents plug into nature in their 8-square-mile corner of the world? The answer is free and on display at Old Town Hall until Jan. 16.
“Field Notes From Salem,” an immersive art exhibit by local artists Maia Mattson and Casey Keenan, opened Friday night at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Sq. The installation functions primarily as an invitation for the broader community to share their own stories, knowledge, and experience of the local ecology and land.
Mattson is in Salem through the city’s Public Artist in Residence (PAIR) program, which selects an artist from a call for submissions and gives them a stipend and studio space in exchange for activating Artists’ Row with public art for eight months. Keenan, for his part, is a sound artist based in Gloucester.
The two have spent the last several months interviewing members of the community about their relationship to nature in Salem and collecting free-laying samples of the botanicals from the featured locations. In addition to the interviews from community members, Keenan also collected field sounds from surrounding coastlines, cemeteries, parks, and woodlands, while Mattson created large cyanotypes using the plant material foraged from those areas.
Weaving these elements together, Mattson and Keenan designed an interactive exhibit exploring the nature of Salem through community stories, field sounds, and botanical installations.
“This exhibit is in no way representative of Salem’s vibrant, layered history and culture, which is why we are calling it ‘Field Notes,’” Mattson said. “We’re making observations and recording stories about a piece of a much larger picture. There is much we have not been able to capture or know. We hope that folks who come through share their knowledge and the things they notice with us.”
There will be an opportunity for those interested in sharing their own stories to record with Keenan on Thursday, Jan. 13.
